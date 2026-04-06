Modelworks Direct Expands Its Custom Scale Model Operations

Expanded operations include larger build teams, advanced material options, and the ability to produce models ranging from 6 inches to life-size replicas.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modelworks Direct is the flagship platform of Handbuilt International LLC. Today, the company announces a major expansion of its manufacturing operations. This further strengthens its leadership as a full-service, custom-scale model manufacturer.Bigger Teams, Enhanced ProductionModelworks Direct has expanded its model-building teams. Each project now has three to five specialists, ensuring superior quality and shorter turnaround times. The teams have the expertise to handle even the most complex commissions. Every project brings together experts in wood carving, cast resin, 3D printing, and metal diecasting. All work is performed under one roof."This isn’t a numerical increase; it represents a fundamental shift in how we approach every build," said Herman Bongco, Senior Partner and CTO of Modelworks Direct. "Bringing together specialists across disciplines allows us to achieve a level of detail and accuracy that sets our work apart."From 6 Inches to Full-Scale BuildsModelworks Direct now delivers models of virtually any type, including cars, aircraft, ships, machinery, spacecraft, and architectural structures. Capabilities range from 6-inch desktop pieces and 6-foot display models to life-size replicas as large as a house.With over 50 years of combined expertise, Modelworks Direct serves museums, aviation brands, trade show exhibitors, corporate showrooms, and private collectors worldwide.Project pricing is based on size, materials, and complexity. Quotes start at approximately $159 for small projects. Prices increase with advanced specifications or life-size builds, while highly complex projects can exceed $1 million.All production takes place in-house. This gives clients complete control over quality, confidentiality, and timelines from concept to delivery."We are the production force behind leading model companies worldwide," Bongco states. "Our commitment is to building every model in-house, never subcontracting."Advanced Materials and ManufacturingTo meet any project need, Modelworks Direct leverages a wide range of materials and fabrication techniques, such as:- Hand-carved wood, including Philippine mahogany- Cast resin for detailed components- Metal fabrication and diecasting for strength and finish- 3D printing for precision parts and complex geometries- Fiberglass, engineered plastics, and composite materials for large-scale builds.This multi-material approach lets the company deliver projects in a wide range of sizes, finishes, and structural requirements.Integrated Production FacilityModelworks Direct's advanced production facility combines traditional craftsmanship with modern technology. The team blends hand-carving and industrial 3D printing to create custom models for diverse applications.Modelworks Direct produces custom models across many categories, such as aircraft, helicopters, ships, automobiles, motorcycles, spacecraft, military vehicles, machinery, and architectural structures. Clients include corporations, museums, collectors, and brands across the United States, Japan, the Philippines, and other international markets.About Modelworks DirectModelworks Direct is the flagship platform of Handbuilt International LLC — a custom scale model and sculpture company headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, with production studios in the Philippines and offices in Japan. The company produces fully bespoke, handcrafted scale models across aviation, automotive, maritime, and monumental categories — built to order from client photos, blueprints, or specifications. Modelworks Direct is a recognized member of the NBAA, EAA, and AOPA, and is the only owner-operated model fabricator with memberships across all three organizations.For more information, visit https://modelworksdirect.com

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