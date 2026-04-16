Everguard Property Services Delivers Professional Parking Lot Striping, Sealcoating, and Asphalt Maintenance in Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everguard Property Services , a Houston-based commercial property maintenance company owned and operated by Denton Chiles, provides professional parking lot striping, asphalt sealcoating, crack repair, and exterior upkeep for commercial properties across Houston and surrounding areas. The company serves property owners and managers who need compliant, long-lasting parking lot solutions built to handle Houston's harsh weather conditions and heavy daily traffic.With a primary focus on parking lot striping, asphalt maintenance, and commercial property upkeep, Everguard Property Services delivers clean, compliant, and long-lasting results. Houston’s demanding climate — from intense sun exposure and heavy rain to constant traffic wear — requires properly maintained surfaces to ensure safety, durability, and visual appeal. Everguard provides services designed to extend the life of asphalt while improving organization and safety for both drivers and pedestrians.Professional Parking Lot Striping Services in Houston, TexasEverguard Property Services specializes in professional parking lot striping for commercial properties of all sizes. Whether refreshing existing layouts or creating new striping plans, the team ensures every project is completed with precision and adherence to local regulations.Each striping project includes layout planning, surface preparation, and the application of high-visibility, durable traffic markings. By using commercial-grade materials and proven techniques, Everguard ensures clear markings that improve traffic flow, maximize parking efficiency, and enhance overall property presentation.High-Performance Asphalt Sealcoating and Crack RepairAsphalt surfaces require ongoing maintenance to prevent deterioration caused by weather, UV exposure, and daily use. Everguard Property Services offers professional asphalt sealcoating and crack repair services designed to protect and extend the life of paved surfaces.Sealcoating creates a protective barrier against moisture, oxidation, and surface wear, while crack repair prevents water intrusion that can lead to costly structural damage. Together, these services help property owners maintain smooth, durable, and visually appealing parking lots year-round.Fire Lane Striping, ADA Compliance, and Safety MarkingsMaintaining compliance with local regulations is essential for commercial properties. Everguard Property Services provides expert fire lane painting, ADA and handicap stenciling, and regulatory markings to ensure properties meet all safety and accessibility standards.Each project is completed with careful attention to detail, ensuring markings are clearly visible, properly spaced, and fully compliant with applicable codes. These services help property owners avoid fines while creating safer, more accessible environments for visitors and tenants.Comprehensive Exterior Property Maintenance ServicesIn addition to asphalt and striping services, Everguard Property Services offers a full range of exterior maintenance solutions, including:1. Parking lot sign installation and stenciling2. Speed bump installation for traffic control3. Commercial pressure washing services4. Lot layout updates and reconfigurations5. Ongoing maintenance programs for large propertiesEach service is delivered with a focus on efficiency, safety, and minimal disruption to daily operations, making Everguard a reliable partner for busy commercial environments.A Locally Owned Company Committed to HoustonAs a locally owned and operated business, Everguard Property Services prioritizes quality workmanship, clear communication, and dependable service. Denton Chiles and his team understand the importance of maintaining safe and professional-looking properties, and they approach every project with attention to detail and accountability.“Our goal is to help property owners maintain parking lots that are safe, compliant, and visually appealing,” says Chiles. “From striping and sealcoating to full property maintenance, we deliver solutions built for long-term performance in Houston’s environment.”This commitment to consistent results and customer satisfaction has helped Everguard Property Services earn the trust of commercial clients throughout the Houston area.Serving Houston and Surrounding AreasEverguard Property Services proudly serves commercial clients across Houston, TX and nearby communities. From parking lot striping and asphalt sealcoating to full-service exterior maintenance, the company provides reliable solutions tailored to each property’s needs.Whether refreshing an existing parking lot or implementing a complete maintenance plan, clients receive high-quality service designed to enhance safety, organization, and long-term value.Professional Materials and Proven TechniquesEverguard Property Services uses high-quality materials and industry-proven techniques to ensure long-lasting results across every project. All work is performed by experienced crews who follow strict safety standards and best practices.By combining durable materials with skilled workmanship, the company delivers parking lot and property maintenance solutions that stand up to heavy use and harsh environmental conditions.A Service Experience Built on ReliabilityFrom initial consultation to project completion, Everguard Property Services emphasizes transparency, efficiency, and clear communication. Clients receive detailed assessments, straightforward recommendations, and dependable timelines without unnecessary delays.For more information, media inquiries, or to schedule a service, contact Everguard Property Services at info@Everguardllc.com or call (713) 858-1700.To learn more and get started, visit https://Everguardlotstriping.com/

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