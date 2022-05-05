Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,403 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Request for information / Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5001738

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                             

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/05/2022 at approximately 1130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 12 Baraw Road in the Town of Lowell

VIOLATION: Theft

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

 

VICTIM: Karen Demchak

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a stolen catalytic converter from the above listed address. It was reported the catalytic converter was taken off a 2003, red, Ford F-250 sometime between 8:00 pm on 05/04/2022 and 11:00 am on 05/05/2022. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen catalytic converter, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Request for information / Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.