Derby Barracks / Request for information / Theft
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5001738
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/05/2022 at approximately 1130 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 12 Baraw Road in the Town of Lowell
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Karen Demchak
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a stolen catalytic converter from the above listed address. It was reported the catalytic converter was taken off a 2003, red, Ford F-250 sometime between 8:00 pm on 05/04/2022 and 11:00 am on 05/05/2022. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen catalytic converter, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.