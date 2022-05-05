Derby Barracks / Request for information / Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5001738

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/05/2022 at approximately 1130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 12 Baraw Road in the Town of Lowell

VIOLATION: Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Karen Demchak

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received report of a stolen catalytic converter from the above listed address. It was reported the catalytic converter was taken off a 2003, red, Ford F-250 sometime between 8:00 pm on 05/04/2022 and 11:00 am on 05/05/2022. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen catalytic converter, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.