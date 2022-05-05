Middlesex Barracks / LSA Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3002675
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/14/2022 2338 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2941 Vt Route 110, Washington, VT
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM #1: Danny Riley
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
VICTIM #2: Norman Vermette
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a multiple vehicle crash at 2941 Vt Route 110 in Washington where a vehicle involved fled the scene. Investigation revealed that a 2010-2014 dark blue Subaru traveling south on VT Route 110 struck four parked vehicles causing major damage. The parked vehicles were struck from behind causing damage to the trunk, rear bumper, taillights, and passenger doors. The dark blue Subaru Outback then fled the scene and turned onto West Corinth Road in the Town of Washington. The dark blue Subaru should have damage to the front end. Anyone with information relating to the operator or the whereabouts of this vehicle are asked to contact Trooper Armin Nukic with the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.