Middlesex Barracks / LSA Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3002675

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic                            

STATION:  Middlesex Barracks               

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/14/2022 2338 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2941 Vt Route 110, Washington, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM #1: Danny Riley

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

VICTIM #2: Norman Vermette

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Washington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a multiple vehicle crash at 2941 Vt Route 110 in Washington where a vehicle involved fled the scene. Investigation revealed that a 2010-2014 dark blue Subaru traveling south on VT Route 110 struck four parked vehicles causing major damage. The parked vehicles were struck from behind causing damage to the trunk, rear bumper, taillights, and passenger doors.  The dark blue Subaru Outback then fled the scene and turned onto West Corinth Road in the Town of Washington. The dark blue Subaru should have damage to the front end. Anyone with information relating to the operator or the whereabouts of this vehicle are asked to contact Trooper Armin Nukic with the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.

 

