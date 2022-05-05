Chicago Bulls Coverage is Slam Dunk for Illinois Media School Graduate
Illinois Media School Alum and Veteran Videographer Robert Gill III, Experiences his Dream of Capturing the NBA Hardcourt Action for his Hometown Chicago Bulls.
Do not minimize opportunities as each opportunity connects you to the next dot.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “A year ago, … during the NBA covid season, I was practicing on camera during warm-ups before a Bulls game. I knew eventually that I would get my opportunity. This dream and journey of being a camera operator began way before last year, but as of yesterday, my peak moment so far happened, operating my first NBA game and for a playoff series. Everything is coming together full circle!”
— Robert Gill II
Meet 2015 Graduate of Illinois Media School, Robert Gill II. Robert is a testament to how the proper education and experiences can build a foundation for incredible industry experiences. “Do not minimize opportunities as each opportunity connects you to the next dot.”
Humble and grateful for every opportunity afforded him, you will quickly learn that Robert would be that guy who levels up any team. His passion for media began at an early age. He shared great memories of the many media giants who inspired him and how life continues to come full circle as his freelancing provides him the opportunity to work alongside these greats.
Robert’s respect for each mentor that changed his life and his great appreciation of hard work and the power of networking is inspiring. Robert shared his admiration and gratitude for professional media instructors who taught and mentored him at Illinois Media School, including industry professionals David Hernandez, Jeff Conway, Eva Green, and former Career Services Director Don Clark. Robert also noted that he spent countless hours on campus, inspired by those around him and driven by their passion and desire to succeed.
As an accomplished videographer and video editor, Robert is currently working as a Steadicam Operator for TD Ameritrade Network, a Charles Schwab asset. He can be found video-capturing interesting angles for two of their seven shows. As a freelancer, Robert has successfully built a career portfolio with media industry leaders, like NBC Sports Chicago, ONE at Optimus, Gravity Well Studio and Broadcast Management Group, Inc., Program Productions, Inc., and Northwestern University.
Robert is in high demand, scheduling freelance work around Chicagoland and loving every moment of his career since graduating from Illinois Media School. He has made lifelong connections there and stayed close with many of his classmates who enjoy entertainment and media industry success. His advice to current students is, “Get to know people and let them know you. Work hard and have a good attitude.“
Robert continues to grow his legacy. For Robert, the very prideful moment that has brought things full circle occurred during the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference Playoff Game between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. On the floor where he stood the year before as a runner, Robert now stood in that same place as Camera Operator. The future continues to shine for our Illinois Media School graduates.
We look forward to Robert returning to campus to inspire current students and share his story. We invite you to follow Robert Gill II on LinkedIn. The Beonair Network of Media Schools congratulates Robert on all of his accomplishments and wishes him continued success.
John Girard
M & S Media Inc.
2165035900
email us here