Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of April 2022!

Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction.

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mom’s Choice Awards(MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”This month, Mom’s Choice Awardshas selected winners in the following categories:Online Resources• Aeroflow UrologyAeroflow UrologyGear, Accessories & Personal Use• Dream On Me Baby Fairy 5” Foam Crib & Toddler Bed Mattress in The Box• LeapFrog LF920HD Video Baby Monitor• Door Buddy• OLIKA Ultra-Hydrating Hand Sanitizer• Phanpy Wearable Silicone Breastmilk Collector / Manual Breast PumpFood & Supplements• BrainiacBrain Squeezers Applesauce with BrainPackEducational Products & Electronic Learning• Moonlite• Numberblocks MathLinkCubes Activity Set• PlayfoamSand Ice Cream Sundae Set• GIGIL STEM KitsApps and Software• Sago Mini First Words• Creta ClassChildren’s Picture Books• Eating These Foods Makes Me...• Let's Visit the Tide Pools• Mama Opossum's Misadventures• Opossums to the Rescue• Opossum Opposites• Opossum Disco: A Night Out With Alphabet Action Verbs• Billy the Bully | Billy El Intimidador• Your Forever Dog: What it feels like when someone loves you• A Friend For Milton• The Skullington Family Skeletons in the Closet• The Skullington Family School is a Grave Mistake• The Skullington Family Bone Appetit• The Dirt Girl• Jesse True Collection: Books 1-4: The Power of Emotion & How to Deal with Big Feelings• Kara's Dreams• Yeti Needs a Haircut• Scamper: And The Magic Of Appreciation• The Giving Forest• A Golf Ball in Her Shoe• THE HEART OF A LION: AND THE BODY OF A CAT• Molly's Big Score• Yes, I See You• Bobby the Bear and His Big Surprise• Chicken Livers and Artichokes• The Little Green JacketToys, Games & Puzzles• Echidna Shuffle• SWIMTRAINER “Classic”• PLAYBOARDPLAYBOARD• MAX AND LEA• Monsterkins Stuffed Toys• Ultra Power Battle Game• Hide Inside Mixed by Me• Spokester• Battle PufsJuvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)• Livie Bloom & Friends: Adventures in Food Allergies Beyond• My Little Green UmbrellaJuvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)• The Ace Compeers: The Secrets of Skin Colour• Bronson Beaver Builds a RobotYoung Adult Books• LOVE ME ON PURPOSE: Seventh in Hetty Series• The Write Way to Get a Girlfriend• Your Amazing Teen BrainAdult Books• Create a Home of Learning: Screen-Free Toys and Techniques for Your Developing Child, 0- 8 Years• Why Some Animals Eat Their Young: A Survivor’s Guide to Motherhood• The Out-of-Sync Child, 3rd edition: Recognizing and Coping with Sensory Processing DifferencesMiscellaneous• Cumbor Safety Baby & Pet GateTo see the full list of April 2022 award-winning products, please view the full media release Mom's Choice Awardsmarketing@momschoiceawards.com