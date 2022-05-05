Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of April 2022!
Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction.CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards®. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
This month, Mom’s Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
Online Resources
• Aeroflow UrologyAeroflow Urology
Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Dream On Me Baby Fairy 5” Foam Crib & Toddler Bed Mattress in The Box
• LeapFrog LF920HD Video Baby Monitor
• Door Buddy
• OLIKA Ultra-Hydrating Hand Sanitizer
• Phanpy Wearable Silicone Breastmilk Collector / Manual Breast Pump
Food & Supplements
• Brainiac® Brain Squeezers Applesauce with BrainPack®
Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Moonlite
• Numberblocks MathLink® Cubes Activity Set
• Playfoam® Sand Ice Cream Sundae Set
• GIGIL STEM Kits
Apps and Software
• Sago Mini First Words
• Creta Class
Children’s Picture Books
• Eating These Foods Makes Me...
• Let's Visit the Tide Pools
• Mama Opossum's Misadventures
• Opossums to the Rescue
• Opossum Opposites
• Opossum Disco: A Night Out With Alphabet Action Verbs
• Billy the Bully | Billy El Intimidador
• Your Forever Dog: What it feels like when someone loves you
• A Friend For Milton
• The Skullington Family Skeletons in the Closet
• The Skullington Family School is a Grave Mistake
• The Skullington Family Bone Appetit
• The Dirt Girl
• Jesse True Collection: Books 1-4: The Power of Emotion & How to Deal with Big Feelings
• Kara's Dreams
• Yeti Needs a Haircut
• Scamper: And The Magic Of Appreciation
• The Giving Forest
• A Golf Ball in Her Shoe
• THE HEART OF A LION: AND THE BODY OF A CAT
• Molly's Big Score
• Yes, I See You
• Bobby the Bear and His Big Surprise
• Chicken Livers and Artichokes
• The Little Green Jacket
Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Echidna Shuffle
• SWIMTRAINER “Classic”
• PLAYBOARDPLAYBOARD
• MAX AND LEA
• Monsterkins Stuffed Toys
• Ultra Power Battle Game
• Hide Inside Mixed by Me
• Spokester
• Battle Pufs
Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Livie Bloom & Friends: Adventures in Food Allergies Beyond
• My Little Green Umbrella
Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• The Ace Compeers: The Secrets of Skin Colour
• Bronson Beaver Builds a Robot
Young Adult Books
• LOVE ME ON PURPOSE: Seventh in Hetty Series
• The Write Way to Get a Girlfriend
• Your Amazing Teen Brain
Adult Books
• Create a Home of Learning: Screen-Free Toys and Techniques for Your Developing Child, 0- 8 Years
• Why Some Animals Eat Their Young: A Survivor’s Guide to Motherhood
• The Out-of-Sync Child, 3rd edition: Recognizing and Coping with Sensory Processing Differences
Miscellaneous
• Cumbor Safety Baby & Pet Gate
