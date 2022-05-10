Proven Media to Present at Cannabis Marketing Summit in Denver June 7-9, 2022
Proven Media, established in 2009, is a national marketing communications and PR firm dedicated to privately owned and publicly traded cannabis companies.
Kim Prince, founder and CEO at Proven Media, will moderate a panel on B2B marketing best practices for the highly regulated cannabis industry.
We are excited to share our industry knowledge on how to develop an effective communications strategy to amplify brand awareness and increase company value in this highly competitive market.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proven Media, one of the country’s leading cannabis marketing communication and public relations firms, today announced Kim Prince, CEO and founder, will present at the Cannabis Marketing Summit, June 7-9, at the McNichols Civic Center Building in Denver, Colorado.
Hosted by the Cannabis Marketing Association, the industry Summit will evaluate the current state of cannabis marketing and learn about the practical tools, tactics, and data that produce effective strategies and campaigns for cannabis brands and retailers across the country. For more information, visit thecannabismarketingassociation.com.
Prince will moderate the main stage panel, “Working with Agencies: B2B Marketing and Creating strong Relationships with Aligned Expectations,” at 9:15 a.m. MDT, on Thursday, June 9th. The discussion will feature Sam Hollander, Chief Digital Officer at Enlighten, and Edward Montanus, team director at Smart AdServer.
“As a member of the Cannabis Marketing Association, we are excited to share our industry knowledge on how to develop an effective communications strategy to amplify brand awareness and increase company value in this highly competitive market,” stated Prince.
The Cannabis Marketing Summit includes a dynamic program with 30 sessions of content covering public relations, branding and design, omnichannel marketing, retail and CX design, marketing compliance, and more.
Proven Media represents private and publicly traded cannabis companies across the globe. They are known for strategic planning and investor communications, press relations and media outreach, brand development, marketing case studies, and large-scale conference promotion.
Named one of the “Top Five Cannabis PR Firms,” by the New York Observer, Proven Media’s roster includes a variety of cannabis organizations that navigate the ever-changing compliance regulations of the emerging industry. For information, visit provenmediaservices.com.
