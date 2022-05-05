SINGER/SONGWRITER KATE BOYTEK SIGNS WITH ALLEN MEDIA STRATEGIES/ ALLEN ARTISTS AND PCG ARTIST DEVELOPMENT
It’s a humbling experience when you’re given the opportunity to share your stories and life experiences through music and writing!”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/songwriter Kate Boytek has been signed to management and artist development agreements with Allen Artists, a division of Washington DC-based Allen Media Strategies and PCG Artist Development, with offices in Nashville, Los Angeles, and Austin.
— Singer/songwriter Kate Boytek
“It’s a humbling experience when you’re given the opportunity to share your stories and life experiences through music and writing. For me, the greatest feeling in the world is to know that something I’ve written, something I’ve performed, has touched someone’s heart. That connection is what I love about being an artist, and I’m incredibly grateful to Bernard Porter at PCG Artist Development and Burke Allen at Allen Artists for helping make that possible,” said Boytek.
Bernard Porter, Chairman and CEO of PCG Artist Development, said, "It's inspiring to witness great artists who love what they do! Kate Boytek has all the elements we look for in an artist. But her greatest understanding is that she already realizes she is supposed to take the gifts that she’s been dealt and use them to make a difference on this planet!”
“Kate has that rare intangible “it” factor that is impossible to manufacture. In her case, it's the combination of a powerful voice, a terrific knack for melody and the camera loves her. Kate can easily cross musical genres, but still retains those earthy Appalachian roots that run so deep and bring authenticity to her art. She's the complete package," says Allen Artists and Allen Media Strategies head Burke Allen whose firm will oversee artist management and public relations strategy for Boytek. “And best of all, you won’t find anyone on the planet that will outwork that girl. She’s a force of nature in that department.”
The West Virginia-based vocalist and songwriter hit the ground running; she is writing with top Nashville songwriters, including Britton Cameron (Lonestar, Don Williams, Jon Pardi, Sister Hazel), Brian Carper (Aaron Lewis, WalkerMcGuire) and the Davisson Brothers Band, fellow West Virginians who were gracious enough to help introduce Kate around Nashville. Kate and her band have several high-profile opening slots booked this summer with Easton Corbin, LoCash, Drew Parker, and Little Texas, and new music is set for release later this year.
About PCG Artist Development:
PCG is a proven leader in artist development, with innovative guidance and techniques designed to address the individual needs of the recording artist. Chairman and CEO Bernard Porter oversees PCG Artist Development, Digital, Theatrical, and PCG Records and has worked with dozens of top entertainment and corporate clients. Before founding PCG, Porter was a successful Nashville artist manager and, as director of A&R for Broken Bow Records, was instrumental in signing Superstar Jason Aldean. https://www.pcgartistdevelopment.com.
About Allen Artists/Allen Media Strategies:
One of the nation's leading boutique media, marketing, and public relations firms, Allen Media Strategies has guided strategy and national rollouts for dozens of entertainers, best-selling authors, and subject matter experts, including New York Times #1 best-selling author Homer Hickam, multiple Grammy winner Steve Earle and America's Got Talent winner and Columbia Records artist Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. CEO Burke Allen is a former CBS Radio executive, radio station owner, Billboard Magazine award-winning broadcaster and serves as National Vice President of the National Conference of Personal Managers, the nation's oldest trade association committed to the advancement of personal managers and their clients. https://allenmediastrategies.com.
