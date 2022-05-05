Submit Release
Double XXposure Media Relations Newsletter Now Available

Double XXposure celebrates the legacy of artists in time for Black Music Month in June 2022

Entertainment, Media & Publicity Firm Celebrates 51 Years, In Time For June's Black Music Month

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With five decades of creating artists with unforgettable music and professionals (from speakers to CEOS and authors) with world-class success stories, Double XXposure Media Relations is poised for success across all generations. We present this to you, the reader, in the form of our pictorial newsletter/magazine.

With each month, year and decade, the clients and stories we share are timeless.

During Black Music Month in June, let us recognize the journey of icons and the new generation of headlines.

We will always bring our artistry and still to the conversation. Best of all, we bring our full presence to the stage.

We at Double XXposure look forward to presenting new talent with iconic voices, clear vision and artistry beyond measure. Stay tuned!

View the magazine here - www.simplebooklet.com/2022doublexxposure

For media inquiries, reach Angelo Ellerbee at angelo@dxxnyc.com

