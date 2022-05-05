Double XXposure Media Relations Newsletter Now Available
Entertainment, Media & Publicity Firm Celebrates 51 Years, In Time For June's Black Music MonthNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With five decades of creating artists with unforgettable music and professionals (from speakers to CEOS and authors) with world-class success stories, Double XXposure Media Relations is poised for success across all generations. We present this to you, the reader, in the form of our pictorial newsletter/magazine.
With each month, year and decade, the clients and stories we share are timeless.
During Black Music Month in June, let us recognize the journey of icons and the new generation of headlines.
We will always bring our artistry and still to the conversation. Best of all, we bring our full presence to the stage.
We at Double XXposure look forward to presenting new talent with iconic voices, clear vision and artistry beyond measure. Stay tuned!
View the magazine here - www.simplebooklet.com/2022doublexxposure
