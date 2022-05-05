Fintech Company Listo! Provides Mainstream Financial Institutions Access To $2.6 Trillion Latino Market
Listo! is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with its consumer financial services to provide fair and equitable financial products to millions of Latino borrowers
— Samuel Ulloa, Co-Founder and CEO of Listo!
Using a proven model to tap the 8th largest global GDP
Listo! announced today that it is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with the launch of its consumer financial services to provide fair and equitable financial products to millions of Latino borrowers in the United States.
“We democratize access to fairly priced, life-changing financial services for millions of Latino and often ‘credit invisible’ families in the US,” said Samuel Ulloa, Co-Founder and CEO of Listo! According to Ulloa, the digital marketplace continues to grow and there are proven players like Upstart (NASD:UPST) that went public at a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, creating alternate solutions to measure borrower risk in a more equitable manner, and offering a series of essential financial services including credit, auto and life insurance.
Through its marketplace, it also brings credit unions, banks and insurance carriers closer to the Latino market in the US, also an underestimated market, standing at $2.6 trillion, making it the 8th largest GDP in the world and growing 57% faster than the US GDP.
“I decided to start Listo! to help millions of hardworking families, like my parents, in marginalized communities get a fair chance at achieving the American Dream” said Ulloa, adding, “We built the Listo! platform to help mainstream financial services companies reach this underserved community, which continues to fuel economic growth in the US.”
As of 2019, 12.2% of Hispanic households in the US were unbanked, compared to 2.5% white households, per FDIC surveys. A big blocker for customers looking to build credit today is accessing a fair and true depiction of the risk of a loan. Instead of over-relying on FICO scores, Listo! Aims to create a better model.
Today, Listo! has already helped thousands of hardworking families save well over $100 million in loan interest and auto insurance related fees when compared to other options typically available to people with little or no credit history.
Founder and CEO Samuel Ulloa, an entrepreneur and former executive at now publicly-traded financial services company, Oportun (NASDAQ: OPRT) understands this challenge well. His former company worked to provide affordable loans to people with little or no credit. Providing Latino communities with access to financial services has been a mission of his as a first-generation Mexican immigrant.
“Access to financial products for the Latino community is critical to creating economic opportunities, and Listo is listening”, says Laura Moreno Lucas, Partner at LAT VC, an investor in Listo!
About LAT VC (L'ATTITUDE Ventures)
LAT VC is a $100M purpose-led venture fund that invests in early-stage U.S. Latino-led and owned businesses with large and high-growth impact opportunities capturable through technology. Global executive Sol Trujillo leads the firm, the first US-born Latino to lead a Fortune 200 company. Alongside Sol Trujillo, Gary Acosta, Kennie Blanco, and new partners Oscar Munoz and Laura Moreno, the team is on a mission to change the face of venture capital and entrepreneurship.
About Listo! Fintech
Listo! was founded to help millions of underserved Latino families achieve a brighter future by empowering them with smart financial solutions. Listo is a two-sided, AI driven, fintech platform partnering with financial institutions, credit unions, banks and insurance carriers to provide more inclusive access to affordable financial services for the Latino, and marginalized communities, enabling them to achieve financial prosperity. More information at www.listofin.com
