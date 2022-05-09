EnergiaSaves™ Podcast Episodes in May Discuss School District Energy Savings Projects

Energia means maximum energy savings guaranteed The EnergiaSaves Podcast

Energia™ Team and Special Guest Dr. Jack R. Mitchell Provide Details, Offer Perspectives on School District Energy Performance Contracts in May Podcast Series

During May, the EnergiaSaves Podcast welcomes special guest and school district business official Dr. Jack R. Mitchell to offer his take on how to conduct a successful Energy Performance Contract.” — The Energia Team

SMITHTOWN, NY, US, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During May, the EnergiaSaves Podcast welcomes special guest and school district business official Dr. Jack R. Mitchell to offer his take on how to conduct a successful Energy Performance Contract (EPC). Dr. Mitchell was closely involved with the Valley Stream 24 school district’s energy saving project that involved lighting conversion to LEDs, SolarPV and digital temperature controls, resulting in a 72% overall utility reduction.

The EnergiaSaves Podcast is available via multiple online venues:

• Energia Website: https://energiasaves.com/energiasaves-podcasts/

• Energia YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLV9tBRFWdndgXNJUA3Ws2LYspdmXGpKyw

• Energia LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/energiausa/videos/

May 2022 EnergiaSaves Podcast Episodes

1. Episode 010 - Real World Energy Savings: Valley Stream 24, with Dr. Jack R. Mitchell (Week of May 9)

2. Episode 011 – EPCs: A Business Official’s Perspective, with Dr. Jack R. Mitchell (Week of May 23)

School district and municipal leaders are encouraged to learn more about Energia’s energy savings project experience at https://www.energiasaves.com and to submit questions or guest recommendations for new podcasts to questions@energiasaves.com.

About The EnergiaSaves Podcast

The EnergiaSaves Podcast is produced by Energia™ (www.energiasaves.com), an Energy Finance Solutions Provider for School Districts and Municipalities, and aims to help school district make better choices when it comes to their energy-savings projects.. Each weekly podcast provides guidance, real-world examples and answers top-of-mind questions from School District Superintendents’ when it comes to energy savings projects. It is available at: https://energiasaves.com/energiasaves-podcasts/

About Energia

Energia, an Energy Finance Solutions Provider for School Districts and Municipalities, turns school district energy liabilities into educational assets. Energia (formerly The ECG Group) empowers school districts nationwide to unlock trapped energy funds and convert energy-inefficient facilities into world-class educational environments – without generating out-of-pocket expenses or requiring district referendums. Energia is a trusted advisor and advocate for understanding, explaining and managing the complex school district energy-savings eco-system. Energia ensures school districts can be confident in their energy-saving initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com