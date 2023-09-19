The Art of Brandtelling: Brand Storytelling for Business Success, Book and eBook Bundle Published

The Art of Brandtelling: Brand Storytelling for Business Success The Art of Brandtelling: Brand Storytelling for Business Success Arthur Germain, Principal & Chief Brandteller at Brandtelling

New Brand Storytelling Guide Introduced for Entrepreneurs, Business Owners and Marketers

The Art of Brandtelling captures examples, tips and practical takeaways for entrepreneurs, business owners and marketers to establish, strengthen and promote their brand stories.” — Arthur Germain

Brand Storytelling has seen a huge increase in popularity since 2007 when Arthur Germain, Principal and Chief Brandteller at Brandtelling, a brand strategy and brand storytelling agency, first coined and trademarked the term Brandtelling®. Entrepreneurs, business owners and marketers have often embraced the idea but lacked the examples and methodology to put the concept of brand storytelling into practice for their businesses and brands. Germain has introduced his ideas, perspective and methodology in a new book and eBook bundle launched today called The Art of Brandtelling: Brand Storytelling for Business Success. Available via Amazon in paperback and Kindle format and directly from Brandtelling as an expanded eBook bundle, the publication is a how-to guide for building and sharing business brand stories to strengthen customer relationships and increase profitability. More information is available at https://TheArtofBrandtelling.com.

“During the past three decades, first as a technology and business magazine editor and later as a marketer, I’ve witnessed the incredible power of brand storytelling – what I call Brandtelling – to connect the value and benefits that a brand provides to its customers,” says Germain. “The Art of Brandtelling book captures much of my thinking with examples, tips and practical takeaways for entrepreneurs, business owners and marketers to use in their businesses to establish, strengthen and promote their brand stories. Grab a notebook, read the chapters, build your brand storybook, and take your business to the next level!”

The Art of Brandtelling: Brand Storytelling for Business Success

Storytelling is a powerful way to build consumer and business-to-business (B2B) brands. When it comes to marketing and sales, the most successful brands have something in common: they tell a story. The Art of Brandtelling was written to be an easy read with actionable content, including a “Considerations” section at the end of each chapter that readers can use to help build brand storybooks for their business brands.

Book Contents

The 111-page book contains 12 chapters broken into three sections, an Introduction, Brand Foundations and Building Story Leadership. Each section provides examples of brand storytelling and practical advice for building brand stories.

Introduction

- Chapter 1: What is a Brand?

- Chapter 2: What is Brand Storytelling and Why Should You Care?

Brand Foundations

- Chapter 3: Design Your Category Before You Design Your Brand Story

- Chapter 4: How to Select a Strong Brand Name

- Chapter 5: Who is Your Customer?

- Chapter 6: Five Steps for Telling Your Own Powerful and Differentiated Brand Story

- Chapter 7: Find Your Authentic Voice in Three Easy Steps

Building Story Leadership™

- Chapter 8: Build A Solid Storytelling Foundation: Strategy, Objectives and Tactics

- Chapter 9: Are You Building Thought Leadership for Your Brand or Just Following the Crowd?

- Chapter 10: How to Use ChatGPT Without Losing Your Brand Voice

- Chapter 11: Think Like a Travel Agent to Build Brand Stories and Nurture Leads

- Chapter 12: How to Share Your Brand Story with Podcasting

The new book is available in paperback and Kindle format via Amazon and in an expanded eBook Bundle directly at The Art of Brandtelling website, https://theArtOfBrandtelling.com. The expanded eBook edition contains seven PDFs, including the new eBook, to help build and share business brand stories:

Expanded eBook Bundle Contents

1. The Art of Brandtelling (eBook) - A how-to guide for building and sharing brand stories to strengthen customer relationships and increase business profitability.

2. Seven Steps to Brandtelling Success (eBook) - In just seven steps, readers can build a stronger brand story for their business to gain trust, win new customers and increase sales.

3. Pump Up Your Presentation Performance (eBook) – This eBook details 10 tips to power business presentations and boost presentation performance.

4. BrandVoice Chessboard (infographic) - A graphic presentation for selecting how a brand story should sound to targeted audiences.

5. How to Stage Your Content (infographic) - A graphic presentation for how to best share content for every stage of the Buyer’s Journey.

6. The Customer Success Story Checklist (two-pager) – A checklist detailing how to make customers the hero of the story while showcasing a business’ expertise and capabilities with a strong Customer Success Story.

7. PR Checklist (two-pager) - A checklist to create a News Release that reads like a feature article to gain attention.

Germain is available for speaking and podcast guest opportunities at contact-us@brandtelling.com.

About Brandtelling

Brandtelling (www.brandtelling.com) is a brand story strategy and brand storytelling agency founded by Arthur Germain in 2005. Germain launches, refreshes and creates brands for founders, presidents, CEOs, or marketing directors at growing businesses who recognize that a strong brand is critical to their business success. He creates categories and brand storybooks and guides clients as they build new, powerful brand stories to deliver stronger messages in their sales materials, social media, customer success stories, websites, public relations and presentations. More information at https://brandtelling.com.