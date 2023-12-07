Watermill Inn Catering Hosts First Annual Gift of Growth Speaking Conference to Benefit Local Charity

Holiday Dreams Gift of Growth Conference | Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Event Expected to Benefit Hundreds of Local Families During the Holidays

SMITHTOWN, NY, US, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watermill Inn Catering, nestled in the heart of Smithtown, is thrilled to announce the launch of its inaugural Gift of Growth Speaking Conference on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This extraordinary event aims to benefit Holiday Dreams, a local organization dedicated to supporting hundreds of families annually who are impacted by financial constraints.

The First Annual Gift of Growth Speaking Conference brings together an impressive lineup of speakers, including Long Island's very own Forbes Riley, renowned entrepreneur and fitness expert, Dave Meltzer, James Dixon of Absolute Motivation, Kelly Cardenas of the Vibe Room, and former NFL Superbowl Champion Tim Wright. Tim will captivate the audience with a live demonstration of his groundbreaking new product, DOME headphones, designed to enhance the auditory experience for the hearing impaired. Media will be invited to attend this demonstration and participate.

In addition to showcasing his innovative product, Tim Wright will share insights on leveraging one's voice for branding and provide valuable guidance on effectively creating a capital raise. Attendees can expect a dynamic and engaging session that transcends traditional boundaries, offering practical advice and inspiration.

The conference will also feature esteemed speakers such as Paul Clewell, the Chief Operating Officer of Legacy Education, Jeremy Davis, and local real estate investors Charles "The Handsome Homebuyer" Weinraub and Peter "Pocket Pete" Grosso, the broker-owner of ReMax. Their diverse expertise promises a comprehensive exploration of topics ranging from personal development to real estate investment strategies.

Watermill Inn Catering is proud to host an event that not only fosters personal and professional growth but also makes a meaningful impact on the local community. Proceeds from the First Annual Gift of Growth Speaking Conference will go directly to Holiday Dreams, supporting their noble mission of helping families facing financial constraints during the holiday season.

“We are excited to bring together such an accomplished group of speakers for our community's benefit. This conference is not just about personal and professional growth; it's about giving back to our neighbors in need during the holiday season,” said Rhonda Klch, founder of Holiday Dreams.

The event will take place on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Watermill Inn Catering, locate. Doors open at 9:00 am , with the conference kicking off at 9:45 am. Limited tickets are available for purchase at HolidayDreamsLI.com, and we encourage early registration to secure your spot for this transformative experience.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rhonda Klch Event Host and Founder of Holiday Dreams

info@HolidayDreamsLI.com or 631.714.4822