Bren-Tronics, Inc. Awarded Contract From DIU to Deliver Military Battery Storage Needs at Commercial Scale

Long Island, New York-based Reliable Rechargeable Battery Maker Helps Accelerate DoD Adoption of Commercial Battery Technology

COMMACK, NY, US, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today’s warfighters are increasingly reliant on mobile and portable digital technologies, requiring advanced battery technology. In early 2023, the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) released a Family of Advanced Standard Batteries (FastBat) solicitation on behalf of the Department of Defense (DoD) seeking “high-capacity, commercially-relevant, and rechargeable battery cells that meet the performance needs of a variety of military battery packs.” To prototype a solution around this problem, DIU issued an Other Transaction (OT) award to Long Island-based Bren-Tronics. The company will design, test and manufacture these military battery packs in its Commack, NY campus alongside its other military products it develops and manufactures. More information about Bren-Tronics and its reliable, rechargeable power products is available at https://www.bren-tronics.com.

DIU is the only DoD organization focused exclusively on fielding and scaling commercial technology across the U.S. military at commercial speeds. DIU is leveraging investments and innovations made in the commercial energy storage technology sector for defense applications.

“DIU, along with the US Army and Navy partners are redefining the next generation of military power solutions,” said Doug Petito, Senior Vice President, Bren-Tronics, Inc. “Bren-Tronics is able to leverage over 50 years of design and manufacturing experience in delivering millions of batteries to the military. Bren-Tronics stands ready to meet the U.S. DoD’s power requirements today and in the future.”

The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

About Bren-Tronics, Inc.

Bren-Tronics (Commack, NY) is a small business that has been designing and manufacturing portable power solutions for the warfighter since 1973. Bren-Tronics is the world leader in the design and production of military rechargeable batteries, chargers, and power systems.

