CallScaler raises $120K to improve call tracking software for businesses
SaaS firm joins TinySeed accelerator to help home service businesses capitalize on leads, gather valuable insights
CallScaler has proven that there’s still significant, untapped value in what’s typically viewed as the more traditional sales method: the phone.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallScaler, a SaaS company that offers call tracking software for businesses, announced today it raised $120,000 from the TinySeed accelerator program.
The funding and TinySeed’s supportive network will assist CallScaler in its mission to help companies know what marketing channels are driving inbound calls to their business.
“TinySeed has opened a ton of doors for CallScaler’s future,” said founder Curran Van Waarde. “It’s made us think bigger about what CallScaler can grow to be and given me the chance to connect with a lot of other smart software founders. We’re excited to be building the best call tracking software where you can manage and bill clients.”
Despite new technologies to find and convert leads, calls are still a primary driver of new clients for most home service businesses like roofing, plumbing, pest control, and more.
CallScaler’s software helps these businesses capitalize on opportunities, gather valuable insights, and optimize their processes to save companies time and generate sales.
“Getting a ‘request a quote’ type of form for home services is not nearly as powerful as having a potential customer on the line,” said Van Waarde. “Each call can be worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars, so knowing which marketing channel drove the most calls is valuable.”
The platform helps businesses with call flows, tracking, recording, SMS forwarding, analytics, voicemails, and more. Agencies that perform call tracking for clients can also bill their clients on a per-call basis or monthly through the CallScaler platform.
These tools help businesses better decide how to allocate their marketing budget to leverage the most successful marketing channels.
“We’ve been thrilled to see CallScaler thrive while helping small businesses grow,” said Rob Walling, General Partner at TinySeed. “CallScaler has proven that there’s still significant, untapped value in what’s typically viewed as the more traditional sales method: the phone.”
The company will soon be releasing CallScaler V2 soon, allowing agencies to add their clients directly into their accounts and bill them through our software.
Outside of technology, Van Waarde is a popular Lo-Fi musician and producer that performs under the stage name Snazzy. Van Waarde’s music attracts more than 870,000 listeners on Spotify each month.
About CallScaler: Founded by Curran Van Waarde, CallScaler offers call tracking software for businesses, helping them know exactly which marketing channels are driving inbound calls to their business.
About TinySeed: TinySeed is an early-stage investment fund and remote accelerator program that has invested in more than 60 fast-growing, B2B SaaS companies.
