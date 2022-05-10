TSI & CriticalArc Partnership Delivers SafeZone to Help Healthcare Organizations Protect Staff From Workplace Violence
Personal Safety of Medical Staff Will be Greatly Enhanced, Regardless of Location
We are very excited that SafeZone gives our customers game-changing operational capabilities that will generate immediate value.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- A partnership agreement between Tech Systems Inc (TSI) and CriticalArc will provide healthcare organizations with more powerful options to protect their staff through optimized response to workplace violence incidents.
— Wayne Smith, TSI President
The agreement between the two companies means TSI will offer CriticalArc’s award-winning SafeZone technology to its base of over 1,000 customers across the US, with an initial focus on healthcare clients, followed by other vertical markets.
For the first time, TSI customers will have a real-time view of all incidents, the resources available to assist, and the means to coordinate an optimal response for their staff. Other benefits will include mass and targeted communications, tip reporting, and geo-locating staff when they request assistance. This will make it easy for organizations to connect with and respond to their people.
Unlike a typical staff duress system, SafeZone provides Safety Everywhere™, allowing organizations to protect their people wherever they have a duty of care: on campus and in buildings, in parking areas, in community clinics, and for individuals traveling or working in the community. Ensuring that healthcare workers feel safe and are confident wherever they are, translates to better retention and reduced costs.
TSI provides customers with unconditional 24/7 support and has built a reputation for fanatical customer service, bringing subsystems together through planning, design, and project implementation, and service-centric solutions from its team members across the US.
“TSI and CriticalArc are both focused on providing unparalleled customer success, and our expertise, capabilities, and values are perfectly aligned,” says Wayne Smith, TSI President. “SafeZone has delighted customers and attained industry-leading retention rates. With exceptionally high customer engagement, the technology has overcome the pitfalls that have limited the value of traditional staff duress and lone-worker safety solutions. We are very excited that SafeZone gives our customers game-changing operational capabilities that will generate immediate value.”
Darren Chalmers-Stevens, Chief Operating Officer, CriticalArc welcomed the close alignment between the two companies.
“We are focused on addressing the rise in workplace violence by giving organizations the tools to improve employee safety, incident response, security team coordination, and wellbeing. We are delighted to be working with TSI to bring the benefits of SafeZone to even more customers across the US.”
