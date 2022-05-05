Purple Heart Homes Veteran Project Completed
Ceremony To Honor Disabled Marine Announced
I can’t be more thankful. It’s like the best thank you for my service that I’ve ever received since I’ve been back. I can’t put it enough into words what that means to me.”SALISBURY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes (PHH) is proud to announce that it will hold a Mission Complete Ceremony for disabled Veteran former Marine Staff Sergeant Timothy Blume on May 10, at 3:00 PM, at his residence in Salisbury, NC.
— Timothy Blume, Marine Veteran
PHH will hold the ceremony to thank the Veteran for his years of service from 1988 to 1997 as an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Specialist. John Gallina, PHH CEO and Co-founder, will speak at the event and an American flag will be raised in Mr. Blume’s honor.
“Purple Heart Homes along with our partners, sponsors, and volunteers are dedicated to serving all eras of veterans. We didn't leave them behind on the battlefields and we are committed to not leaving them behind at home,” Gallina said.
Gallina continued, “Marine Staff Sergeant Timothy Blume served our nation honorably for nine years, including a deployment for Operation Desert Storm. Purple Heart Homes is honored to support the Blume family by improving access to their home and overall quality of life.
Purple Heart Homes replaced the Veteran’s extensively damaged deck. When asked what the new, safe deck meant to him, Mr. Blume said, “I can’t be more thankful. It’s like the best thank you for my service that I’ve ever received since I’ve been back. I can’t put it enough into words what that means to me.”
ABOUT PURPLE HEART HOMES
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 public charity headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina. For over 12 years, Purple Heart Homes has been providing housing solutions for service connected disabled and aging Veterans that are substantial in function, design, and quality fit to welcome home the fighting men and women of America.
