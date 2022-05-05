Attestiv Selected as Finalist for MIT Sloan CIO Symposium’s Innovation Showcase
EINPresswire.com/ -- The 19th annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium recently announced Attestiv as one of the ten finalists for the 2022 Innovation Showcase as its digital media analysis and validation platform represents a cutting edge solution that provides both strong value and innovation to the enterprise IT space. Attestiv will receive key exposure to many of the world’s most creative and influential IT executives at the Symposium May 22-23, 2022.
“The MIT CIO Symposium brings together the most innovative IT leaders to discuss this year’s exciting new technologies. We are proud to have been chosen as a Finalist for the Innovation Showcase,” said Nicos Vekiarides, Attestiv CEO and co-founder.
Attestiv’s Saas platform ensures the authenticity and originality of digital photos, videos and documents for a variety of businesses including insurance, healthcare, automotive and IT. Using patented blockchain technology and AI analysis, Attestiv tamper-proofs and validates photos, videos and documents at the point of capture or via AI analysis in real-time, generating automated reports and alerts for customers.
"We are honored to recognize these finalists for the 2022 Innovation Showcase," said Anton Teodorescu, Chair of the Innovation Showcase. "Opportunities abound for these early-stage companies to form valuable partnerships with CIOs at the Symposium as their innovative technologies can help shape the future of business."
After careful consideration, the Innovation Showcase Judges evaluated and selected Attestiv for this honor based on four important criteria:
- Have an enterprise IT solution product available in the market;
- Are a start-up with less than $10 million in 2021 annual revenues;
- Are selling enterprise IT solutions to CIOs or corporate IT departments; and
- Show innovation and/or strategic value and potential impact on the top and/or bottom lines.
For a full list of Innovation Showcase finalists visit http://www.mitcio.com/innovation.
The Innovation Showcase will take place at 4:30 p.m. EDT US at MIT's Samberg Conference Center on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The full agenda for the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium, First Hybrid Edition, is available at mitcio.com/agenda and tickets are available for purchase here.
About Attestiv
Attestiv offers a tamper-proof media validation platform focusing on insurance, healthcare, public safety, government, and media markets. Established in 2018, Attestiv verifies and protects the authenticity of digital media and data (photos, videos and documents), helping organizations build efficient processes, improve customer experience, and provide the highest standard for information exchange. Utilizing artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Attestiv assures the authenticity of digital media at scale with attractive economics, enabling trust, chain of custody, digital transformation, cost savings, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit us at https://attestiv.com.
About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium
The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. In one day, CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading, global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). For more information and to register for this year’s Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com.
About Attestiv
Attestiv offers a tamper-proof media validation platform focusing on insurance, healthcare, public safety, government, and media markets. Established in 2018, Attestiv verifies and protects the authenticity of digital media and data (photos, videos and documents), helping organizations build efficient processes, improve customer experience, and provide the highest standard for information exchange. Utilizing artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Attestiv assures the authenticity of digital media at scale with attractive economics, enabling trust, chain of custody, digital transformation, cost savings, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit us at https://attestiv.com.
About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium
The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. In one day, CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading, global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association, the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE), and the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research (CISR). For more information and to register for this year’s Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com.
