WWFY to Award 15 Needs-Based Lifeguard Certification Scholarships
Young adults will learn new skills, meet new people, and find purpose in gainful employmentWESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA (WWFY) is passionate about making our programming inclusive and available to all. We are pleased to share that the WWFY has received funding to award 15, needs-based, Lifeguard Certification Scholarships leading up to the Summer season. These scholarships allow us to reach underserved young adults (ages 15-23) in Lower Fairfield County, and give them access to transformational opportunities and experiences to learn new skills, meet new people, and find purpose in gainful employment.
Brian Ference, WWFY Assistant Aquatics Director says, “Lifeguarding is a fulfilling and rewarding job, providing safety for those around water, but it has also provided me with many employment options over the past 20 years. Wherever there is water, a lifeguard is needed. This scholarship is a wonderful opportunity for underserved youth because the cost of certification is no longer a barrier to finding a career path they can be passionate about, including learning new skills that are transferable and having job security for the future.”
The American Red Cross lifeguarding course provides individuals with strong swimming abilities the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize, and respond to aquatic emergencies, as well as to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries, and sudden illnesses until emergency medical services personnel take over. Not only does this class provide the individual with essential skills, but offers the opportunity to have and hold a job as a lifeguard, providing purpose and the ability to earn an income.
LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION COURSE DATES
May 7 & 8: 9AM – 7PM, 2-Day Course
May 14 & 15: 9AM – 7PM, 2-Day Course
June 4 & 5: 9AM – 7PM, 2-Day Course
June 11 & 12: 9AM – 7PM, 2-Day Course
Located at: Westport Weston Family YMCA
14 Allen Raymond Lane, Westport, CT 06880
In order to qualify for this needs-based scholarship, download and complete the application and return it to Julia Marshella, Development Director, via email at jmarshella@westporty.org or mail to: Westport Weston Family YMCA, 14 Allen Raymond Lane, Westport, CT 06880, Attn: Julia Marshella, Development Director. Strong swimming skills are required to participate. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until all 15 slots have been filled.
Learn more about our Lifeguard Certification Courses on our website.
Contact:
Julia Marshella, Development Director
jmarshalla@westporty.org
203-226-8984
About WWFY: The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a leading non-profit organization that enriches the community by developing and nurturing youth, promoting healthy living for all and fostering social responsibility. By holding ourselves accountable to build character around our core values of caring, respect, honesty and responsibility, we build wholeness and wellness in spirit, mind and body for all.
Lauren Bromberg
Westport Weston Family YMCA
+1 203-571-6036
lbromberg@westporty.org
