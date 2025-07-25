Making Waves for Water Safety at the 46th Annual Point to Point Swim

46th Annual Point to Point Water Race 46th Annual Point to Point Water Race- Female Top Finishers 46th Annual Point to Point Male Top Finishers 46th Annual Point to Point Water Race 46th Annual Point to Point Water Race

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last Sunday, July 20, Compo Beach came alive with energy as swimmers and spectators gathered for the 46th Annual Point to Point Swim, one of Westport’s most enduring summer sporting traditions. Hosted by the Westport Weston Family YMCA (WWFY), the one-mile open water race supports the Y’s Aquatics Programs, which help more children and adults in the community gain critical water safety skills.The morning began with a stirring a cappella performance of the National Anthem and welcoming remarks from Race Director and WWFY Aquatics Director, Brian Ference, setting the tone for an exciting day ahead. Swimmers then entered the water in a five-wave time trial start along the scenic Long Island Sound, with participants ranging from teenagers to seasoned triathletes navigating the course with determination and sportsmanship.Top honors went to several standout athletes. In the Female Division, Maegan Grisanti (age 16) earned first place with an impressive time of 18:01. Katharine Radvile (age 42) followed in second at 22:57, and Diane Benke (age 52) placed third with a time of 23:09. In the Male Division, Gregory E. Pinchbeck (age 16) took first place with a time of 18:23, followed by Joseph Benz (age 35) in second at 18:58, and Luke McGuinn (age 14) in third at 19:08. Full race results are available at elitefeats.com/results/ag.asp?ID=24782.One of the most moving moments of the morning came from the presence of Team Triumph, an organization committed to athletic inclusion for individuals with special needs. With the support of their “angels,” five Team Triumph athletes completed the open water swim with heart and joy, demonstrating the true spirit of community, perseverance, and access for all.The success of the Point to Point was made possible by the generosity of sponsors, the dedication of volunteers, the leadership of WWFY staff, and the enthusiasm of the race swimmers. Special thanks go to COBS Bread of Westport, The Pantry of Fairfield, and the Westport Weston Family YMCA for providing a delicious post-race breakfast. The WWFY also extends gratitude to the Town of Westport for their continued partnership in making this meaningful event a success year after year.To everyone who swam, volunteered, or cheered from the shore, the Y thanks you for being part of an unforgettable day and for helping to build a stronger, safer swimming community for all. Fittingly, this year’s Point to Point Swim coincides with Drowning Prevention Day, a powerful reminder of the importance of water safety for all ages. The Westport Weston Family YMCA remains committed to this cause through year-round swim lessons, water safety education, and programs designed to ensure everyone has the skills and confidence to stay safe in and around the water. Explore available programs and learn more at westporty.org/watersafety.About the Westport Weston Family YMCA:The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause‑driven nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. With more than 100 years of service, the Y brings people together from all walks of life to build a 'better us'. To learn more, visit westporty.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.