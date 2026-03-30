WESTPORT WESTON FAMILY YMCA ANNOUNCES 10TH ANNUAL GOLF FOR GOOD CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

The WWFY is proud to announce its 10th Annual Golf for Good Charity Golf Tournament, taking place on Monday, May 18, 2026 at Aspetuck Valley Country Club.

Golf for Good is one of my favorite days of the year. It’s a great time on the course, and every swing truly makes a difference.” — Jim Kim - WWFY Board Member

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CELEBRATING A DECADE OF IMPACT THROUGH GOLF FOR GOODThis year’s event marks a significant milestone, celebrating a decade of community impact, generosity, and connection. The tournament brings together golfers, local businesses, and community leaders for a memorable day on the course in support of WWFY’s mission to strengthen the community through access, wellness, and opportunity for all.“Golf for Good is one of my favorite days of the year. It’s a great time on the course, and every swing truly makes a difference” says WWFY Board Member Jim Kim. “As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, I’m proud of the impact the event has had in removing financial barriers and support vital programs for our community”Over the past decade, Golf for Good has become one of WWFY’s signature fundraising events, helping ensure that cost is never a barrier to participation and that essential programs remain accessible to all.Proceeds from Golf for Good support WWFY’s Financial Assistance Program, ensuring that individuals and families can participate in programs regardless of financial circumstances. Funds raised also support key community initiatives, including youth sports and camp, Parkinson’s wellness and independence programs, cancer survivorship support, and access and inclusion for families and veterans.In 2025 alone, WWFY provided financial assistance to more than 400 families, helping remove barriers to participation across programs.The tournament welcomes golfers of all skill levels and community members who want to make a difference locally.MADE POSSIBLE BY GENEROUS COMMUNITY SPONSORSThe Westport Weston Family YMCA extends its sincere gratitude to the generous sponsors who help make Golf for Good possible:Reception Sponsor: Cumming GroupCommunity Foursome Sponsors:Hat City Paper & Supply CompanyLaw Offices of Patrick J. Filan PCMatrix FitnessMorgan StanleyThe S/L/A/M CollaborativeDay PitneyUSIEvent Details:Golf for Good Charity Golf TournamentMonday, May 18, 2026Aspetuck Valley Country ClubSponsorship Contact:Jen Malichio – Development Directorjmalichio@westporty.org203-571-6043

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