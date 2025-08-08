Applications Now Open For 2025 Bedford Family Social Responsibility Fund Grants

This annual grant honors Ruth T. Bedford’s legacy by supporting 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that create educational opportunities for youth.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Westport Weston Family YMCA is now accepting applications for the 2025 Bedford Family Social Responsibility Fund (BFSRF) grant cycle. This annual fund, established in honor of Ruth T. Bedford’s legacy, supports 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that provide educational opportunities for children and young adults in Westport and the surrounding region.Eligible organizations must serve the communities of Westport, Weston, Bridgeport, Fairfield, Norwalk, or Wilton. The BFSRF encourages both past recipients and new applicants to apply.The application deadline is September 12, 2025. Each submission will be carefully reviewed by the fund’s evaluation committee. Site visits will begin in October as part of the due diligence process and to address any final questions before decisions are finalized. Grant recipients will be notified in late November, with awards distributed in December. To learn more about the fund and submit an application, visit: westporty.org/BFSRF Through this fund, the Westport Weston Family YMCA proudly carries forward Ruth Bedford’s vision, empowering organizations that create lasting change in our communities and open doors of opportunity for youth and families.For Inquiries, please contact: bfsrf@ westporty.org About the Westport Weston Family YMCA:The Westport Weston Family YMCA is a cause‑driven nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. With more than 100 years of service, the Y brings people together from all walks of life to build a 'better us'. To learn more, visit westporty.org.

