UnifyCloud announces partnership with Triscal to accelerate cloud migration analyses and processes in Brazil
Mais do que uma consultoria, seu braço direito em TI.
Seattle cloud solutions provider teams up with Brazil IT and business consulting services firm to ensure fast and successful migrations to the cloud.
CloudAtlas automates the analysis so we can focus on the insights and guidance that help our clients make decisions for digital transformation that are best for their business objectives.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, a rapidly-growing global cloud solutions provider that developed the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate digital transformation to Azure with a focus on modernization, cost management, compliance and cybersecurity, is excited to announce our partnership with Triscal, a Brazilian cloud services company with more than eighty professionals focused on solutions in big data, analytics, CRM, digital marketing, security, governance, SOA, integration, management of critical environments and system development.
— Andre Portella, Founder of Triscal
Triscal sees a great opportunity to help its clients navigate the cloud migration journey and expects to use UnifyCloud’s CloudAtlas platform to enhance the delivery of digital transformation services and solutions. Triscal will utilize CloudAtlas to automate time-consuming assessment and analysis tasks to focus on helping businesses develop and implement a successful cloud strategy. Together Triscal and CloudAtlas can provide simpler, better and safer IT solutions to improve business operations. UnifyCloud looks forward to seeing Triscal help organizations navigate the cloud migration journey and deliver solutions and services at the speed of the cloud through the power of our partnership.
“Triscal has significant experience in IT services and CloudAtlas gives them another tool in their belt to deliver for their clients. We’re excited to help Triscal build solid solutions for digital transformation with their great team in Brazil.” Marc Pinotti, CEO and Co-Founder of UnifyCloud, said. “We can’t wait to see what Triscal can do with CloudAtlas to build on their product portfolio and continue to deliver excellent solutions and services.
CloudAtlas will enable Triscal to do what it does best – focus on people and the relationship they’ve developed with their clients. CloudAtlas will take care of the manual and time-consuming assessment and analysis, allowing Triscal to provide better service in identifying digital transformation opportunities, guiding strategy and implementing safe, secure and agile cloud environments.
“Our goal is to make people’s lives easier by delivering simple, better and safer IT solutions and we strongly believe CloudAtlas will help us continue to deliver in this area. With CloudAtlas we have a platform that automates the analysis so we can focus on the insights and guidance that helps our clients make decisions for digital transformation that are best for their business objectives.,” said Andre Portella, Founder of Triscal.
About UnifyCloud:
UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. Built on Azure PaaS, CloudAtlas spans the entire cloud migration journey, assessing, migrating, and optimizing to Azure. UnifyCloud has been recognized as a finalist for the 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Modernizing Applications Partner of the Year Award, winner of the 2020 Microsoft Worldwide Solution Assessment Partner of the Year Award, and is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution Provider, Azure Data PAC member, IP Cosell Partner, and previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit unifycloud.com.
About Triscal:
Triscal was born from a dream of a few consultants to build a better society, delivering easier, better, and safer IT solutions to make life simple. Since the beginning, we have built a strong relationship with our clients based on trust and partnership. We know that our culture and team are unique and our most valuable asset. We value teamwork, quality, autonomy, liberty, ethics, and transparency in all our relationships. To assure the quality of our services, we are inspired by Disney methodology of Quality of Service. We are always searching for a better process and the excellence of customer relationship, With offices in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil, our team is working hard to deliver CRM, Digital Marketing, Big Data and Analytics, Security and Governance, Business and Data Integration, Managed Services, Outsourcing and System Development solutions and services. Learn more at Triscal.com.
Blake Vanderjagt
UnifyCloud
blakev@unifycloud.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn