ANGT, LLC launches The Gym Revival Project Stay Alive! Rise & Thrive!!

About

Rob is President/CEO of ANGT, LLC. Creator of the Gym Revival Project. Author of America’s Next Great Trainer. ANGT offers business, marketing, and promotional strategies and opportunities to - trainers, coaches, instructors. Gym, martial arts, and fitness studio owners. Rob is a speaker, author, consultant, and coach. Founder of the sdi7 Safety and Self Defense Program, sdi7 (Self Defense in 7 Minutes) and sdi7 HIIT (Self Defense in 7 Minutes High-Intensity Interval Training. He is a Black Belt, Self Defense, and Combative Tactics Expert, Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Instructor (CRASE). Fitness certified through ISSA (International Sports Sciences Association), IFPA (International Fitness Professionals Association), and IHP (Institute of Human Performance) MMA Strength and Conditioning Coach. A former member of the US Kickboxing Team, and 1996 North American Kickboxing Champion. Featured on national radio and tv programs including NBC Dateline, Good Morning America. Listed in the Who's of Martial Arts. Inducted into the Masters Black Belt Hall of Fame and Recipient of the Joe Lewis PKA (Professional Kickboxing Association) Eternal Warrior Award. His lifelong passion, teaching, and empowering others to live "positive, healthy, fit, confident, strong and safe".

Rob Fletcher