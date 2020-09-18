ANGT, LLC launches The Gym Revival Project Stay Alive! Rise & Thrive!!
ANGT, LLC working with trainers and gym owners through these challenging times of COVID. Those who make a difference, changing lives. Stay Alive! Rise & Thrive!NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Suddenly, everything seemed to be crashing down. I was overwhelmed. I am beyond grateful for the help, support, guidance and direction of Rob and the GYM Revival Project Team"....Jon Bates Trainer/Owner Addicted to Fitness Naples, FL
Very sadly, many trainers and small gym owners are going out of business. Faced with enduring challenges, and dealing with the repercussions of COVID. ANGT, LLC America’s Next Great Trainer wants you to stay in business. Our world needs you! Stay Alive! Rise and Thrive!!
The goal of the Gym Revival Project is to Stay Alive! Rise and Thrive. One of our nation's most valuable assets - trainers and small gym owners. Making a positive impact on its members, community, and society. A business which inspires, makes people feel good and look good - inside and out. Physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Years of relentless sacrifice, dedication to not only a business rather a sincere passion to change lives. Countless trainers, gym owners, martial arts, fitness studio owners are losing or have lost their business during these tragic times of COVID.
Jon Bates Story - Personal Trainer and Gym Owner Addicted to Fitness. Naples, FL. For almost 10 years a staple in the community. Having a positive impact, and changing many lives. Jon now faced with extreme challenges in dealing with COVID. In addition, faced with the greater challenge of being forced to move out by October 1. With overwhelming mental and emotional stress, Jon must make some serious decisions about the future of the business.
Jon connected with Rob Fletcher, President ANGT, LLC, Creator of The Gym Revival Project. They went through a checklist of possibilities. Assembled a team of leaders to assist with The GYM REVIVAL Project. Mapped out a new plan. Implemented immediate action steps with benchmarks. Set up a Go Fund Me Page. Working with local realtors to secure a new lease space. Negotiating new lease terms, secured additional funding, laid out a marketing and promotional strategy. Implementing additional ways to monetize the business. Connected with sponsors and an angel investor. Our mission to get Jon in a new location with very little or no downtime.
So many enduring these tragic times. Stay in the Fight! Some action steps.
* Ask for SUPPORT and HELP.
* Make a list of your options. Plan.
* Have an honest conversation with yourself, partners, and trusted friends or advisors.
* List out of the box potential new streams of revenue
* Send out a heartfelt email explaining to your members what is happening. Tell them what your plan is and that you are open to suggestions.
* Set up a Go Fund Me Page
* Organize a virtual fundraiser.
* Reach out to potential sponsors who you have a close relationship with.
* Angel Investors are out there and willing to help. Especially when you have a strong track record within your community.
* Set up ZOOM Classes.
* If you haven’t already, familiarize your self with setting up a subscription-based virtual online training platform.
* Reach out to community businesses
* Immediately seek out other locations.
* Downsize. New Partnerships and JV Possibilities (joint venture)
* Re-negotiate lease terms with your landlord.
* Seek out other possible locations with better lease terms.
The GYM Revival Project is dedicated to helping trainers and small gym owners. Stay ALIVE! Rise & THRIVE!!
