Life Elements Naked Zero-Waste Mushroom Packaging Makes 2022 Dieline Award Shortlist
Life Elements has been named a finalist in the 2022 Dieline Awards’ Sustainable Design category, recognized for its use of zero waste Mushroom Packaging ®
We are thrilled to be make the Dieline 2022 Shortlist and while we hope to be a winner, we look forward to continuing our efforts to champion sustainable projects that benefit people and the planet.””ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements has been named a finalist in the 2022 Dieline Awards’ Sustainable Design category, recognized for its use of zero waste Mushroom Packaging ® in a new and different way.
Like many beauty and wellness brands, Life Elements has fully embraced Mushroom Packaging as part of the company’s mission to find the most sustainable options in sourcing clean ingredients and packaging. At this time, it is believed that Life Elements is the very first brand to completely eliminate any kind of non- compostable material in the beauty and wellness space by combining their cleanest and naked CBD Bath Bombs.
Life Element’s qualifications for Dieline Awards consideration include reference to:
• Sustainability – Mushroom Packaging offers a zero-waste vessel for Life Elements’ Bath Bombs with clean ingredients that are also bio-degradable.
• Preservation – Bath Bombs are fragile and can crack, turn to dust or absorb ambient moisture. Once the Mushroom Packaging is grown, heated then cured, the material becomes hydrophobic, thus protecting the bath bomb from moisture, functioning as a fantastic vessel to protect the product during transit as well as further reducing fill material when shipping.
• Messaging - In line with “wabi-sabi” principles, the compostable wrapper surrounding the mushroom packaging was created to stand out on a retailer shelf and educate the consumer on this “funky packaging” that intrinsically imbues a sense of natural beauty, quality, and purpose.
• Presentation – The wrapper provides information on each unique product SKU as well as educational content on both sides. The “back” of the wrapper provides composting ideas for proper disposal.
Life Elements business model and mission has eliminated 98% of virgin plastic from its collections, hugely reducing its carbon footprint. In addition to adopting the most aggressive conservation commitment using mushroom packaging for its wildly heralded CBD Bath Bomb Collection, other eco-conscious efforts include the creation of Life Elements Refillable program, the use of compostable stand-up bags, and the significant switch to Eco Smart® tubes .
Martha Van Inwegen, President and Founder of Life Elements, affirms, “We feel our adoption of mushroom packaging will be a game changer for Life Elements as well as a step towards ecological accountability for the beauty and wellness industry. We are thrilled to be make the Dieline 2022 Shortlist and while we are hopeful to be a winner, we look forward to continuing our efforts to champion sustainable projects that benefit people and the planet.”
Since 2012, Dieline has honored the world’s absolute best packaging design and creatives and
out of almost 1700 entries, Life Elements ranked the highest in its respective category to make the 2022 Dieline Awards Shortlist. Final winners will be announced May 23rd on the Dieline site with a ceremony at HOW DESIGN LIVE.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com
