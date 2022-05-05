Providence Film Group, A Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary, Announces Celebrity Producers of "Ambush Karaoke”

Ambush Karaoke Paula Abdul Chico Bennett Duck The Bass Greg Curtis

Valiant Eagle, Inc (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

I believe this will be the most impactful show in the history of television and should surpass all of its peers in terms of viewership.” — Xavier Mitchell

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providence Film Group, A Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary, is ecstatic to share that it has hired several key Executive Producers and Celebrity Music Producers for its industry-first, transformational artist experience, competition TV show, "Ambush Karaoke”. The theme for the show’s pilot are classic songs from the 1980’s and 1990’s with the pilot successfully shot on Saturday, April 30th, and is currently in post-production.

The show's Executive Producers for Ambush Karaoke are icons in the music and TV industry, Paula Abdul, Ron DeShay and Xavier Mitchell. The Celebrity Music Producers (a.k.a. the show’s judges) include Greg Curtis, Duck The Bass, Chico Bennett, and Paula Abdul. DeShay's company, World of Dreams Entertainment Group, will oversee production, while DeShay will personally serve as Director and Showrunner for the project.

The show is hosted by the vibrantly brilliant, Dana Belle (a.k.a. Belle Aire) who lends her recording experience to the show and fully utilizes her charismatic personality to the benefit of the challengers, Celebrity Music Producers, and the TV viewing audience.

Abdul and DeShay are both American Idol alumni that have joined the cast. Their experience in the universe of TV singing competitions is second to none and will be invaluable to making these challengers transform into their own unique artistic personas.

Ron C. DeShay has more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry. DeShay is CEO, President, and Founder of World of Dreams Entertainment Group. DeShay was chosen as a part of an exclusive team of producers to develop Pop Idol, American Idol's UK predecessor, for the American market. "American Idol" became the #1 show on TV, breaking all foreseeable viewership and ad sales records. Ron has received 3-Emmy Award Nominations and several Producers Guild Awards and Nominations. He's also developed and produced other top programs such as Idol Gives Back, So You Think You Can Dance, American Idol Extra, and American Juniors.

Paula Abdul is a singer, dancer, choreographer, actress, and TV personality. She began her career as a cheerleader for the LA Lakers and later became the head choreographer for the Laker Girls. Her debut album Forever Your Girl (1988) became one of the most successful debut albums at that time. Abdul has sold over 60 million albums. Abdul was one of the original judges on American Idol from 2002 to 2009, and has since appeared as a judge on The X Factor, Live to Dance, So You Think You Can Dance, and The Masked Dancer. She has won 5 MTV Video Music Awards, and the Grammy Award for Best Music Video for "Opposites Attract" in 1991. She received the Primetime Emmy Award twice for Outstanding Choreography for her work on The Tracey Ullman Show and her own performance at the American Music Awards in 1990. Abdul is the first entertainer honored with the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Hall of Fame Award.

Greg Curtis is a Grammy Award-winning music producer, Song Writer, and Singer. With over 30 years of experience in the music business, he has been the Music Director for Keith Sweat and Jennifer Holiday, to name a few. Curtis was also the Music Producer for Earth Wind and Fire, Lloyd, Christina Aguilera, Keyshia Cole, Yolanda Adams, Chris Brown, Ron Isley, and many others. Greg was a successful Executive at Hollywood Records Disney, where he signed and developed artists such as Hillary Duff, Disney star Lee Young, Nobody's Angel, and Young's Town.

Duck The Bass is a classically trained Pop and Dance music producer, songwriter, DJ, and remixer based in Los Angeles, CA. She is an innovator in electronic dance music known for her unique custom-made controller for live shows used for light programming and sound effects. She was featured in the Masters Of The Craft series by Barefoot, the leading manufacturer of pro audio monitors, including a line-up of world top producers and engineers like P Diddy and Greg Wells. She was selected for the Grammy NEXT program by the Recording Academy in 2021.

Chico Bennett is a Los Angeles-based Grammy Nominated, Multi-Platinum awarded record producer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and engineer who's written, produced, and remixed for such recording artists as Lady Gaga, The Black-Eyed Peas, and The Killers. Chico got his big break as a record producer at age 19 by gaining the attraction of mega star Prince. Chico's real passion is developing new artists and is currently working with new artist, Star2, who's been compared to The Kid Laroi, and Italian vocalist/pianist extraordinaire, Stefano May.

Episode 1 of Ambush Karaoke was launched in Los Angeles, CA. The show’s producers identified performers with a talent for Karaoke after making talent scouting expeditions in locations in Woodland Hills, Tarzana, Burbank, and more. Xavier Mitchell, show creator and Executive Producer, stated, "I believe this will be the most impactful show in the history of television and should surpass all of its peers in terms of viewership. Original American Idol judge, Paula Abdul and our other Celebrity Music Producers are well respected in the industry and have all developed A-List Music talent."

The concept of the series involves discovering individuals with singing talent from Karaoke bars in America who have the potential to be true Music artists. "You can't judge Karaoke,” said Celebrity Music Producer Greg Curtis. Ron DeShay added, "You have to assess the potential in becoming a true artist." Celebrity Music Producers are tasked with selecting three challengers per episode. (Pictured from left to right, Chico Bennett, Duck The Bass, and Greg Curtis).

Furthermore, the TV viewing audience will vote for their favorite two challengers per week to participate in the next round of auditions and competitions. At the end of this ultimate transformational experience, the TV viewing audience will vote for the first Ambush Karaoke Grand Champion.

SHOW OPEN

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QEyH7KZa34k



The Ambush Karaoke app is in development as well. The app is a fusion of Periscope and TikTok. Karaoke performers can Livestream their performances, compete against other challengers worldwide, and earn cash for their talent.



Social Media

Twitter: @AmbushKaraokeTV

Instagram: AmbushKaraokeTV

Providence Film Group (PFG) is quickly becoming a rising presence in Hollywood. The company recently entered into two major development deals, solidifying its place among Hollywood's best in entertainment. In November 2021, PFG and New Republic Pictures agreed to develop a remake of the action/adventure film "Wild Geese." William Monahan originally wrote the script and the thriller "The Departed." In January of this year, PFG entered into a deal to Executive Produce the famous American socialite "Zelda" biopic with Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence.

"Zelda" Press Release:

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/561290533/providence-films-a-valiant-eagle-inc-otc-psru-subsidiary-enters-development-deal-for-zelda-starring-jennifer-lawrence

New Republic Pictures:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/providence-film-group-a-valiant-eagle-inc-subsidiary-otcpsru-enters-into-landmark-film-development-agreement-with-new-republic-pictures-and-renowned-american-film-producer-brian-oliver-301416819.html

New Republic Pictures IMDB:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?companies=co0644194

Providence Film Group IMDB:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?companies=co0124778

About Valiant Eagle Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports, and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology.

Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information, and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

With the technological infrastructure, individuals, organizations, and the government have created a huge platform that enables effective communication. As such, Valiant Eagle, Inc. features content on iPhone, Android phones, Tablets, and Computers. Traditional TV viewership will gradually decline due to the evolving media landscape. From statistical evidence, 2017 is the first year that the usage of digital video supersedes that of traditional TV. The replacing medium is smartphone and tablet devices, providing the audience with a truly discrete and satisfactory experience while downloading or streaming video.

The need for viewers to engage online and broadcast content for entertainment has proven and is still proving to be highly demanded by both individuals and groups.

Valiant Eagle, Inc. continues to be the handy solution, with access to set tools that allow viewers to get tuned in on topics such as Music, Sports, and Entertainment in the most convenient and efficient way.

Valiant Eagle

Website: www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc

About Providence Film Group

The Providence Film Group is a Los Angeles-based entertainment studio whose industry offerings service the multi-billion-dollar motion picture, television, and music industries. Providence Films foci consist of motion picture production, television production, home video acquisition and distribution, and the development of new entertainment opportunities with an innovative and targeted style.

Providence Film Group

http://providencefilmgroup.org/

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting, or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the US federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Ambush Karaoke Open