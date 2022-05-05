Dataman Group Direct Offers New Online Postcard Marketing Portal Giving Insurance Agents New Lead Generation Options

providing lists for direct mail, telemarketing, email & postcard marketing Sample postcard for insurance agents Sample Looking for insurance mailer? - You can personalize this card

MyDMpostcards.com provides insurance agents with easy-to-use online direct mail ordering portal, delivering results-proven lead acquisition.

Our professionally designed postcards give insurance agents the ability to target their best prospects with a well-designed, responsive mail piece. This gives them a new avenue for lead generation” — Dale "Data Dale" Filhaber

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dataman Group Direct is pleased to share the launch of myDMpostcards.com, a new online direct mail portal that offers insurance agents the ability to conceive, build and execute targeted direct mail campaigns.

Businesses can select from a variety of results-proven postcards in different categories. Insurance agents can customize postcards for supplemental medical, auto, life insurance and final expense.

“Our professionally designed postcards give insurance agents the ability to target their best prospects with a well-designed, responsive mail piece. This gives them a new avenue for lead generation” said Dataman Group President Dale Filhaber. “Direct mail is a fabulous marketing channel that can boast a 5-9% response rate.”

Direct mail remains a strong medium among all marketing channels. Direct mail offers a 29% return on investment. Studies show that 42.2% of direct mail recipients either read or scan the mail they get. Direct mail recipients purchase 28% more items and spend 28% more money than people who don’t get that same piece of direct. In fact 73% of American consumers say they prefer being contacted by direct mail by brands because they can read it whenever they choose.

MyDMpostcards.com makes it simple for users to create and send mailers online. The experience begins with a gallery of on-brand mailer templates. These have been designed for the specific purpose of maximizing response. The artwork has collated successful design elements from thousands of successful campaigns, which really fine tunes the creative. Marketers can customize their cards by adding their own design features. These can include photos, the offer, call to action and contact information.

Many insurance agents include their photos on the postcards. Studies have shown that consumers trust an insurance agent they can identify with.

From there, agents have the ability to upload their mailing list. The list professionals at Dataman Group work with their clients to create Turning 65, X-Date or Insurance marketing lists that suits their needs. Then, provide the data in an easy-to-upload format. Mailing lists can be tweaked to fit any budget or campaign goal – with no minimums on quantity.

Once the design and mailing lists have been finalized, agents can choose their mail date. Plus, their mailings can be tracked within the myDMpostcards.com portal.

Dataman Group has been in business for over 40 years and has provided thousands of clients in the United States with high quality data. Dataman Group is best known for the New Homeowner list, which is provided on a weekly basis.

For more information on about myDMpostcards.com or Dataman Group Direct, please visit: http://www.datamangroup.com/ or call (800) 771-3282. Please follow Dataman Group on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. If you are interested in more information, please email dale@datamangroup.com.