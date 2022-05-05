Marion Road Closure Scheduled for 41st Street DDI Construction Project in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Contact: Kirk Henderson, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Marion Road will be closed beginning Monday, May 9, 2022, to traffic between 41st Street and 44th Street for approximately three weeks. The 41st Street DDI construction project team will be removing pavement in preparation for utility and storm sewer installation on Marion Road, weather permitting.

Traffic control measures will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Residents and businesses will continue to have local access using 44th Street and Larch Avenue. Motorists traveling through this area should utilize Sertoma Avenue or Louise Avenue as alternate routes.

Temporary intersection closures on 41st Street will continue through the end of May to allow crews to install and connect the sanitary and storm sewer lines. Temporary closures along 41st Street at Terry Avenue, Cathy Avenue, and Gateway Boulevard will alternate; only one intersection will be closed at a time.

Motorists are asked to please follow the posted detours. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area and consider using alternate routes.

