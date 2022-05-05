Construction to Begin on U.S. Highway 12 in Waubay

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin concrete repair work on U.S. Highway 12 in Waubay on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The concrete repair operations will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on Highway 12. Traffic will be controlled with lane closures

This project is part of a $1.3 million contract with Diamond Surface, Inc. to do concrete repair work on Highway 12 and S.D. Highways 10 and 25 in the Aberdeen Region.

The expected completion date for the concrete repair work is mid-July, with an overall project completion date of Aug. 26, 2022.

