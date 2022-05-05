Submit Release
Construction to Begin on U.S. Highway 12 in Waubay

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Contact: Robert Ward, Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin concrete repair work on U.S. Highway 12 in Waubay on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The concrete repair operations will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on Highway 12. Traffic will be controlled with lane closures

This project is part of a $1.3 million contract with Diamond Surface, Inc. to do concrete repair work on Highway 12 and S.D. Highways 10 and 25 in the Aberdeen Region.

The expected completion date for the concrete repair work is mid-July, with an overall project completion date of Aug. 26, 2022.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

