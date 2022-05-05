Milling and Asphalt Paving to Begin on U.S. Highway 212 from La Plant to U.S. Highway 83

For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 5, 2022 Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, 605-773-5294

LA PLANT, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work has begun on an asphalt resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 212 from the city of La Plant to U.S. Highway 83 and on pipe repair work on S.D. Highway 1804 from the Agar corner north to mile marker 311.

Work on the project will include cold milling, asphalt concrete resurfacing, and pipe repair. The contractor has begun the pipe repair on S.D. Highway 1804, which should be completed by the end of May. The pipe work will mainly be located off the road with periodic flaggers used to control traffic when needed.

Cold milling, up to one inch (1”) of existing asphalt surface, will be followed by blade leveling and strengthening the asphalt prior to placing two inches (2”) of class Q3R asphalt. The cold milling will begin on approximately Monday, May 23, 2022, with the asphalt paving commencing approximately on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, weather permitting.

During both operations (cold milling and asphalt paving) traffic will be carried through the work zones with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists can expect delays during these times. The contractor anticipates completing all operations, including the asphalt paving, by the middle of September.

The contractor on the $11 million project is Border States Paving, Inc. of Fargo, ND. The overall project completion date is Nov. 11, 2022.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-