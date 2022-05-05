Brave River Solutions Named Best Place to Work in Rhode Island for Third Consecutive Year
...the Best Places to Work recognition is extra special. It is based on confidential feedback from our employees and speaks to our culture, and the type of company Brave River has become.”WARWICK, RHODE ISLAND, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brave River Solutions proudly announces it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island for the third year in a row. The company is one of 69 honorees selected by Providence Business News for the publication’s 2022 Best Places to Work RI Award which recognizes workplace excellence based on confidential employee surveys and feedback reports. Brave River placed second in the small employer category which is comprised of companies with 15 to 49 employees. The award also recognizes winners in midsize, large and enterprise categories.
“We are thrilled to have won this award for the third year in a row. Of all the awards and certifications Brave River has received, the Best Places to Work recognition is extra special. It is based on confidential feedback from our employees and speaks to our culture, and the type of company Brave River has become. As business owners and managers, we have many financial measures that we use to make decisions and gauge our success. It’s sometimes hard to get quantitative data about how we are doing in terms of creating and maintaining a positive and rewarding work environment,” said Jim McAssey, Brave River’s president.
The Best Places to Work award program was created by Providence Business News and Best Companies Group which manages Best Places to Work programs worldwide. The program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Rhode Island, benefiting the economy, workforce, and businesses in the state of Rhode Island.
Companies from Rhode Island entered the two-part survey process to determine the 2022 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.
The 2022 Best Places to Work honorees will be recognized at an awards ceremony June 8 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, RI. Honorees will also be profiled in a special section of the June 10 print issue of Providence Business News.
About Brave River Solutions
Brave River is a leading provider of technology solutions, helping companies large and small implement digital transformation since 2000 with web design, software development, IT services, ecommerce implementation, virtual office solutions, digital marketing, and technology consulting. Founded in 2000 in Warwick, Rhode Island, the firm’s services are performed in house by web designers, custom software developers, business technology consultants, digital marketing specialists, and IT managed support specialists.
