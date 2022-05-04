Telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

TAJIKISTAN, May 4 - Today, a telephone conversation took place between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

At the beginning of the conversation, the heads of the two states, with the wishes of peace and prosperity to the Tajik and Uzbek peoples, exchanged warm congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Fitr holiday.

Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed the state and prospects of Tajik-Uzbek good neighborly relations of friendship and strategic partnership in various areas of cooperation, including trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other areas of mutual interest. The high dynamics of their all-round development was noted with satisfaction and confidence was expressed that bilateral cooperation would be even more filled with new practical content in accordance with previously reached agreements at the highest level.

In this context, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan invited the head of our state to pay an official visit to this neighboring country at a convenient time. The specific dates of the visit will be agreed through diplomatic channels.

During the conversation, the leaders of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan also discussed some topical issues of regional and international importance, including the security situation in Central Asia.

The conversation took place in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, mutual respect and trust, traditionally characteristic of Tajik-Uzbek relations.