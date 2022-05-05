First Ever Whistleblowing Conference in Canada to Boost Whistleblower Awareness and Tackle Accountability
-uniting academics, practitioners, organizations & policymakers to address the contradiction of punishment for whistleblowers and often impunity for wrongdoersOTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whistleblowing Canada Research Society’s President and Executive Director, Pamela Forward, in collaboration with Dr. Paloma Raggo of Carleton University’s School of Public Policy and Administration, announce an important virtual conference. The details are:
Whistleblowing: Policy, Practice and Research, virtual conference
Date: May 27 – 28, 2022
Time: 8:45am – 4:45 pm EST daily
Cost: $50 per person/$5 for students
Keynote speaker: Lieutenant-General (ret) The Honorable Romeo A. Dallaire.
Whistleblowing is the reporting of wrongdoing in organizations by any person with knowledge and information about it to person/s he or she believes can do something to address the matter.
When people report wrongdoing, societies and organizations benefit. When they are silent, or silenced, societies and organizations can be harmed.
Events at home and abroad underline the importance of attending to the state of whistleblowing in Canada. Approximately 90% of full-time workers along with private citizens have no legislative protection from reprisals should they have information to disclose about wrongdoing. The legislation that does exist covers some public servants and is seen as one of the weakest in the world.
This inaugural conference, funded by a grant from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) and supported by the Faculty of Public Affairs at Carleton University, will take a comprehensive look at the state of whistleblowing in Canada. A series of panel discussions will address topics such as legislation, organizational culture, trauma, practitioner perspectives (media, lawyers, journalists, whistleblowers) and a policy forum.
Forward says “Recent events in Canada have clearly demonstrated the strains on Canada’s democratic systems – exacerbated by the pandemic. The deaths of seniors in long term care where whistleblowers were fired immediately are an unforgettable example. Canadian experts and an international study tell us Canada’s whistleblower protection legislation is worst in the world – tied for last place. That is why this conference is so important.”
According to Dr. Raggo, “The knowledge shared by bringing together all those involved can help create healthier and more productive organizations benefiting everyone. We hope the conference will spark the formation of an ongoing community of interest/practice to help lead the way. Whistleblowing is a cornerstone of democratic accountability after all.”
Whistleblowing Canada Research Society (WCRS) is a non-profit registered charity dedicated to advancing education on the whistleblowing phenomenon in Canada through research. This research is shared publicly to inform public discussion and public policy development.
