Rian ‘Heungsil’ Lee and Thomas Kidrin Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Rian 'Heungsil' Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) U.S. Thomas Kidrin, heads Real Brands Inc., and continues to lead Worlds Inc.

Can you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.

Yes, and know that for every 5 examples, there are a different 5 or 10 that can work for a particular brand. This is what I’ve learned and what has worked for us.

Define your brand values, commit to them and evaluate your own performance. It is important to have consistent brand messages. Korea Ginseng Corporation is devoted to providing better health and wellness solutions by honoring a traditional way of living to achieve overall wellness. We’ve delivered on that promise for over 120 years. We have become the most trusted and reliable manufacturer of Korean Red Ginseng because we have held our values close to our core throughout our company’s history and invested in sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing that reflects those core values.

Communicate your product process, from sourcing to purchase. Consumers want to know what they are ingesting and where it came from. At KGC, we follow an optimal sourcing process. We know this process is time-consuming, but it is worth it to provide our customers with the highest quality ginseng. We take two years to condition and prepare each field for planting, allowing each plant to grow for six years in order to reach its optimal state of maturity, and then allowing each field to rest a full ten years before replanting. We conduct more than 430 quality and safety tests in each 18-year production cycle to ensure every product is up to our high standards. Not only are we transparent in our souring, but we are also transparent in how we support our KGC farmers. KGC supports ginseng farms in funding, technical support, GAP management, and buying the qualified ginseng with the highest price point in order to support them. The transparency in this process matters. In addition to communicating it on our website and on social media, we’ve invested in a documentary production showing our sourcing and manufacturing process. This documentary is available in various languages, such as Chinese and Vietnamese, and we are preparing a version to present to American consumers.

Are there other ways that VR, AR, and MR can improve our lives? Can you explain?

As I mentioned before I am of the belief that with the integration of advance AI and supercomputing, the medical field will experience major realignment.

For example, the utilization of smart bot avatars that interface with an AI platform, such as Watson, to analyze a medical condition and suggest possible causes and treatments down to the level of demonstrating a procedure virtually, is unprecedented and invaluable to a small local hospital or rural medical center.

Similarly in distance learning applications, a student that is in a remote location can collaborate in a virtual classroom with simulations that take the student across time and through history reenactments, as well as allow them to see in first person what the streets of Ancient Rome looked like or walk through the city of Pompeii as Mt. Vesuvius is erupting.

In the field of nutrition, the concept of carbohydrate conversion to sugars is abstract, but if a user could take a VR tour inside the human body and see what the digestive tract and conversion process looks like with the impact on body organs, there could possibly be a positive effect on eating behavior because of the personalized experience.

The entertainment industry will always have linear story lines, but an exponential change will occur in the art forms of entertainment with integrated wearable devices.

In Bowie World, the first celebrity metaverse created in 1999, Worlds enabled fans to go inside some of the David Bowie imagery and for the first time could inhabit an avatar that David was involved in designing. The advent of wearable smart body accessories and clothing with air bladders and micro motors will enhance the sensory experience of events, such as watching a football game in a VR environment and feeling the tackle impact with smart vest-triggered actuators further enhanced with an olfactory dispenser wafting the smell of dirt, grass and sweat.

Invest in your product proof points and presentation. American consumers are drawn to packaging. At KGC, our premium product is showcased in its polished and sophisticated packaging. The brand story, commitment to quality and the overall wellness of the consumer can be seen through its labelling.

