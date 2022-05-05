Caitlin Copple Masingill and Genevieve Dolan Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Caitlin Copple Masingill, founding partner at Full Swing Public Relations Genevieve Dolan, founder and CEO of Vieve’s Leaves Candice Georgiadis

I think the most impactful lessons thus far have been the beauty of patience and the importance of diligently researching everyone and everything that comes in contact with your ideas and plans.” — Genevieve Dolan, founder and CEO of Vieve’s Leaves

Caitlin Copple Masingill, founding partner at Full Swing Public Relations

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

At a basic level, vote. If you’re in a position to run for office, do that too. If you can donate to female, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ candidates, that’s huge.

Surround yourself with people who are different from you. If 90% of your LinkedIn network is white, you’ll have a hard time hiring people who aren’t also white. Invest in DEI training, even when it feels like you can’t afford it. Hire BIPOC people and pay them well. If you hire a BIPOC contractor, don’t negotiate on price.

If you’re a parent, consider the books you read to your children, and whose stories are represented. Do they have BIPOC teachers? Do you have BIPOC friends, doctors, CPAs, etc? Living again in my home state of Idaho, I’m acutely aware of the impact of white supremacy here, and try to model for my child how we can do our part in dismantling its legacy in our community.

And, every chance you get, take steps toward reclaiming your power and owning your story. Full Swing’s mission is to help people own their stories because we believe that the more business owners and marginalized leaders share their individual stories, the closer we’ll be to having a more authentic and representative global story. Though we deliver PR and marketing services to our clients, we focus first and foremost on helping the leaders shape their experiences into stories that will resonate with the audiences they want to share them with. [...]

Genevieve Dolan, founder and CEO of Vieve’s Leaves

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Cannabis industry? Can you share 3 things that most concern you?

The three things that excite me:

Industry growth — specifically to mainstream consumers

Health and wellness innovations

Environmental benefits

The three things that concern me:

The potential oversaturation of the cannabis market

Lack of information and bias — specifically among the medical professional community

The number of synthetic versions of cannabis coming from overseas

Can you share your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Leading a Cannabis Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

You can’t sell CBD products on social media or Amazon, so we’ve created a strong e-commerce platform and are being aggressive with our PR and marketing strategy to drive brand awareness.

Doctors can be super skeptical; however, I’ve been able to talk with more who are giving me great perspective and insight on their knowledge around the industry. We are both teaching each other — which is exciting!

There’s a lot of ambiguity surrounding CBD, hemp and cannabis products. Some consumers are more hesitant than you’d think. We’ve gone to great lengths to research the benefits and potential side effects of our ingredients to ensure we provide honest information to educate our community.

Like not being able to sell on Amazon and social media, there are some platforms that continuously flag CBD-related content, so we are incredibly mindful with the content we create. We want our customers to know that we have their best interests in mind and try to be as transparent as possible.

They say you’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with. While I learned this in my event planning career, it resonates more when it’s your own business at stake. I go back to the importance of due diligence and plugging in the numbers to know what you’re up against.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

As a founder, I always try to lead with empathy and strive to make our workplace an environment where everyone’s ideas are heard. I love learning from other people! While it’s rewarding when people agree with you, I also love when I’m challenged, and a new perspective is brought to light.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love for there to be continued research and education around natural alternatives to pharmaceuticals, specifically as it relates to mental health and wellness.

