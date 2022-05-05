Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,144 in the last 365 days.

CATTI test is now open for registration at MPU

MACAU, May 5 - The China Accreditation Test for Translators and Interpreters (CATTI) is a state-level translation professional qualification certification implemented in China for the general public. It sets out to evaluate the bilingual competence and proficiency of the candidates in interpretation and translation. It is the only language-related test included in China's national vocational qualification system. Its translation qualification certificate is jointly issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of China and the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration. It is widely recognized in the job market and has become the most popular certification among industry professionals and college students majoring in translation and interpreting studies. CATTI tests 2022 will be held at Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) form June 18-19, 2022.

The MPU test site will offer English-Chinese and Portuguese-Chinese translation and interpreting tests on June 18 and 19, 2022 simultaneously with the Chinese mainland. To provide more information about CATTI tests, the Faculty of Languages and Translation (FLT) of MPU will hold an online information session, in which students from the FLT department who have obtained the CATTI certificates will share their test experience. Details of the session will be posted on the FLT website (https://www.mpu.edu.mo/eslt/en/catti.php) in due course.

Registration for the test is open from now untilMay 7, 2022. We look forward to your participation! Registration can be completed on the CATTI official website (http://www.catticenter.com). To comply with the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Macao SAR Health Bureau, candidates must wear masks and have their body temperature taken, as well as scanning the QR code of the venue for their  itinerary record, and present a valid personal health code. For further information, please contact CATTI test site at MPU (email: CATTI_IPM@ipm.edu.mo, Tel: 85996498).

You just read:

CATTI test is now open for registration at MPU

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.