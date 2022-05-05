CATTI test is now open for registration at MPU

MACAU, May 5 - The China Accreditation Test for Translators and Interpreters (CATTI) is a state-level translation professional qualification certification implemented in China for the general public. It sets out to evaluate the bilingual competence and proficiency of the candidates in interpretation and translation. It is the only language-related test included in China's national vocational qualification system. Its translation qualification certificate is jointly issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security of China and the China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration. It is widely recognized in the job market and has become the most popular certification among industry professionals and college students majoring in translation and interpreting studies. CATTI tests 2022 will be held at Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) form June 18-19, 2022.

The MPU test site will offer English-Chinese and Portuguese-Chinese translation and interpreting tests on June 18 and 19, 2022 simultaneously with the Chinese mainland. To provide more information about CATTI tests, the Faculty of Languages and Translation (FLT) of MPU will hold an online information session, in which students from the FLT department who have obtained the CATTI certificates will share their test experience. Details of the session will be posted on the FLT website (https://www.mpu.edu.mo/eslt/en/catti.php) in due course.

Registration for the test is open from now untilMay 7, 2022. We look forward to your participation! Registration can be completed on the CATTI official website (http://www.catticenter.com). To comply with the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Macao SAR Health Bureau, candidates must wear masks and have their body temperature taken, as well as scanning the QR code of the venue for their itinerary record, and present a valid personal health code. For further information, please contact CATTI test site at MPU (email: CATTI_IPM@ipm.edu.mo, Tel: 85996498).