The Space Force Association Launches New Online Magazine Semper Supra
Semper Supra will allow the SFA, its members and the Guardians we serve an additional way to keep informed of industry and military efforts in space exploration and research.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association announced the launch of its newest publication, Semper Supra. The monthly online magazine will launch in May of 2022. Semper Supra will focus on educating the public about the United States Space Force (USSF) and the Space Force Association (SFA ) to help ensure that both civilian and military leaders have the knowledge needed for critical decision-making while providing information on programs and policies that affect military and industry leaders. Semper Supra will feature articles and updates on SFA, professional topics exploring space strategy, operations and education, opinion pieces from SFA members, information on industry initiatives, historical perspectives shaping today's Space Force and human interests stories.
— Bill Woolf, (Col. USAF Ret.) SFA Founder and President
SFA president and founder Bill Woolf (Col. USAF, Ret.) stated, "We are very excited to launch Semper Supra Magazine. Semper Supra will allow the SFA, its members and the Guardians we serve an additional way to keep informed of industry and military efforts in space exploration and research. The publication offers a platform to express opinions and share information with the space community at large."
One of Semper Supra's goals is to highlight the latest advancements of our corporate members and how those competencies help shape a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat and professional services for all partners.
Each month, we're offering our corporate members an opportunity to sponsor Semper Supra. This corporate member sponsorship provides a unique opportunity for corporate members to showcase their latest capabilities through a full-page spotlight and a full-page ad.
Businesses interested in becoming a sponsor and/or advertising in the publication are invited to learn more at https://ussfa.org/sponsorship.
Content submission is open to all SFA members (civilian, industry and military) at https://ussfa.org/semper-supra-submissions/.
Not a member? Visit SFA to learn more or join. Individual membership is $35 annually, and college students are eligible for complimentary membership. Opinion pieces must be submitted by the first o the month for consideration in the following month's publication.
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has the essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
