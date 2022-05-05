Submit Release
President Biden signs Gov. Lujan Grisham’s request for Presidential Disaster Declaration

Request allows individuals and communities affected by wildfires to begin applying for assistance

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday announced that President Joe Biden has approved her request to declare a Presidential Disaster in New Mexico due to multiple wildfires burning around the state, unlocking millions of dollars in relief for affected individuals and communities.

“New Mexicans cannot wait for these fires to be extinguished to receive relief,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “That’s why I expedited the state’s request for emergency aid for individuals, and I’m grateful to President Biden for recognizing the urgency of the situation in our state.”

While requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration is typically a lengthy process that often only begins weeks after the conclusion of a natural disaster, the governor and state officials worked around the clock with federal authorities to expedite the filing process for a Presidential Disaster Declaration. By using science and data to show how these fires were dramatically worsened by a statewide windstorm, the state was able to more quickly meet the financial threshold for damages in order to make federal assistance available to individual New Mexicans.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance tomorrow by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.

