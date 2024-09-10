Governor appoints Mariana Padilla as secretary of the Public Education Department

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced the appointment of Mariana Padilla as Cabinet Secretary for the New Mexico Public Education Department.

Padilla has served as the Director of the New Mexico Children’s Cabinet since the start of the administration, leading the Governor’s child and family well-being agenda. She also serves as the Governor’s senior education policy advisor, overseeing early childhood, K-12, and higher education. In this role, Padilla has shaped program, policy, and budget priorities, and worked across state agencies to implement key initiatives and system-wide improvements. Her accomplishments include establishing the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department, launching a statewide literacy initiative, and driving the Governor’s Cradle to Career education agenda supporting students from birth through college and career readiness.

“Mariana’s deep roots in New Mexico and her lifelong commitment to children and families make her the right leader for this moment,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “Her work has been instrumental in shaping our state’s education system, and I am confident that she will continue to bring positive change for New Mexico’s students.”

Padilla has stepped in as acting cabinet secretary for both the Public Education Department and the Children, Youth and Families Department, and has served on numerous boards and councils, including the Public School Capital Outlay Council, which oversees and awards capital projects for schools statewide.

As Secretary, Padilla will prioritize improving academic achievement, increasing student attendance and engagement, ensuring on-time graduation, and creating pathways to college and career. She is committed to building school communities where all students feel supported and can thrive.

“I am incredibly honored to be appointed by Gov. Lujan Grisham to lead the New Mexico Public Education Department,” Padilla said. “My career has been focused on serving the communities and families of our state. I am committed to working collaboratively with students, families, educators, and community partners to achieve the outcomes we all want to see. As a parent of grade school students, I share the sense of urgency to deliver for our kids.”

Padilla began her career as an elementary school teacher in her hometown of Albuquerque’s South Valley. She later earned dual master’s degrees in community and regional planning and water resources from the University of New Mexico. Before becoming the Director of the Children’s Cabinet, she served as the state director for then-Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham for six years, overseeing New Mexico policy and constituent services.

A native New Mexican, Padilla was raised in Albuquerque’s South Valley, where she attended Albuquerque Public Schools alongside her three siblings. Inspired by her parents, both retired educators, she has dedicated her career to education and public service. She and her husband are proud parents of three daughters, all of whom attend public schools in Santa Fe.