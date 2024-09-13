Jen Paul Schroer steps down as Aging Department Secretary

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today that Jen Paul Schroer, Secretary of the Aging and Long-Term Services Department (ALTSD) will step down from her position at the end of the day. Schroer has served in the administration since 2019.

“Jen has been a strong, dedicated leader, stepping up for New Mexicans from her time at the Tourism Department through her work at ALTSD,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Her leadership was crucial during the COVID-19 crisis, and I deeply appreciate her service. I wish her success in her next chapter.”

As ALTSD Secretary, Schroer spearheaded a reorganization to streamline services and expanded home and community-based resources for older adults and caregivers. Previously, she drove record tourism growth as Secretary of the Tourism Department and was appointed by President Biden to the U.S. Route 66 Centennial Commission.

“I am grateful to Gov. Lujan Grisham for the opportunity to serve and to work alongside dedicated professionals improving the lives of New Mexicans,” said Paul Schroer. “My thanks to Deputy Secretary Antoinette Vigil and the entire ALTSD team for their support and commitment. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together and confident the department will thrive under their leadership.”