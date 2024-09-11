State offers resources to help fire recovery in Mescalero and Ruidoso – Gov. Lujan Grisham’s Cabinet to host events providing assistance on Sept. 20-21

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s cabinet secretaries will host community events in Mescalero and Ruidoso on September 20-21 to offer crucial assistance and information to residents recovering from the destructive South Fork and Salt fires.

“In times of crisis, New Mexicans always come together. My administration is here to ensure that no one goes through recovery alone,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We are bringing essential services directly to the people who need them most. Join us in Mescalero and Ruidoso on September 20-21.”

Families and individuals in the area are encouraged to attend the events to learn more about how the state government can help navigate services such as Medicaid, unemployment benefits, career counseling, and more. Food boxes, books, backpacks, and other free resources will be available on-site while supplies last.

The Lujan Grisham Administration hosts Cabinet in Your Community events to better serve constituents and educate the public about the many varied resources available to members of communities around the state.

The fifth Governor’s Cabinet in Your Community event of 2024 will kick off at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2024, in Mescalero, with a State Services Expo at the Inn of the Mountain Gods, located at 287 Carrizo Canyon Rd, Mescalero, NM 88340. There will also be a community town hall from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, September 21, the Governor’s Cabinet in Your Community State Services Expo will begin at 11 a.m. in Ruidoso, at the Ruidoso High School Cafeteria, 125 Warrior Drive, Ruidoso, N.M. 88345. A town hall will follow from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Ruidoso School Performing Arts Center (RS PAC).

Some of the resources available at the event include: