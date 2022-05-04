New Flyover in I-15/215 Northern Interchange to Open

North Las Vegas, Nev. – A key part of the new I-15/215 northern interchange will open to motorists this week in North Las Vegas. Starting 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, vehicles will be allowed to travel freely from southbound I-15 to westbound 215, traveling over a new grade separation at Tropical Pkwy. Drivers will no longer use the stop-sign controlled intersection at Tropical Pkwy for that movement.

Motorists will also see changes to surface streets, including local access to Range Rd. North, Belt Rd., Centennial, and Tropical Pkwy. In the coming months, additional flyover ramps will open to provide free movement from westbound 215 to northbound I-15 and northbound I-15 to eastbound 215. The project remains on target for completion in the fall of 2022.

Click here for pictures and video showing the new flyover and other construction within the interchange. All media has permission to use the provided pictures and video on air, online, or in print, courtesy of NDOT.

Phase 4 of the I-15 North Corridor consists of designing new ramps, flyovers and I-15/215 street connections to complete a system-to-system interchange configuration where the northern I-15 meets the Clark County 215 Las Vegas Beltway.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

# # #