LBC statement on the Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade

OLYMPIA, WASH. – Legislative Black Caucus Chair Jamila Taylor, D-Federal Way, released the following statement today in response to the Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the court may be preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“A woman’s right to control her own body and make medical decisions free from government interference is sacrosanct. Make no mistake, should this draft opinion become final, women in 23 states and possibly more would lose the right to a safe and legal abortion.

“Washington state strongly supports abortion rights, and the Legislative Black Caucus is proud to stand beside our Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate against this attack on women’s rights and bodily autonomy. In Washington, the right to choose is guaranteed by law. We will continue to ensure safe and affordable reproductive health care is available for all.

“This year, we updated the Reproductive Privacy Act, expanding the list of professions that can provide abortion care, shielding patients who receive abortions from facing penalties and prohibiting our state from prosecuting anyone who aids or assists a pregnant individual in exercising their right to reproductive freedom. Last year, we passed HB 1009, which requires student health plans to include the same access to abortion that is already guaranteed under other health plans. We have also fended off attempts by our Republican colleagues to limit or restrict access to abortion and reproductive health care.

“We can’t forget about the impact overturning Roe v. Wade would have on women across the country. Some would be able to travel to our state or another state to receive reproductive health care services, but low-income women in states with abortion bans would be forced to carry a baby to term or seek a dangerous illegal abortion. This would disproportionately impact communities of color. Women’s rights in this country should not be determined by where you were born, the color of your skin or how much money you have.

“The LBC will do everything in our power to ensure that the right to an abortion in Washington is guaranteed and will work to build and expand our reproductive health care capacity. Washington will remain a beacon of freedom for women and their families to make health care decisions free from government interference.”

