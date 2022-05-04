Risch & Idaho Commerce Launch Third Annual Support Local Gems InitiativeMay02

Idahoans are encouraged to support small businesses on Friday, May 6th, 2022

BOISE, Idaho – Today, U.S. Senator for Idaho Jim Risch and the Idaho Department of Commerce relaunched the third annual Support Local Gems initiative, which will serve as an all-day event to support Idaho’s small businesses.

On Friday, May 6th, 2022 , Idahoans are invited to Support Local Gems by giving their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants. Idahoans can get involved by shopping at a small business, dining at an independent restaurant, purchasing a gift card for a loved one, writing a review online, or simply saying “thank you” to a small business they love.

Additional partners of the Support Local Gems initiative include Governor Brad Little, Senator Mike Crapo, Rep. Mike Simpson, Rep. Russ Fulcher, Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry, Association of Idaho Cities, Idaho Association of Counties, Idaho Chamber Alliance, the Boise Metro Chamber, and more.

“Idaho’s small businesses have worked diligently to overcome rising costs, supply chain disruptions, and labor shortages, all while maintaining the spirit of our great state,” said Senator Risch. “On Friday, May 6 th, celebrate the local gems that have strengthened Idaho communities as they continue to grow.”

“Idaho’s small businesses – their employees and their owners – are the backbone of our communities,” said Governor Little. “Small businesses sponsor your kids’ sports teams, decorate floats for your Fourth of July parade, and show up for their neighbors in times of need. Join me and demonstrate your appreciation for all they do by buying local on Support Local Gems Day.”

Background: Senator Jim Risch and the Idaho Department of Commerce launched Support Local Gems in the spring of 2020 to encourage Idahoans to shop and dine locally. On the third annual Support Local Gems initiative, Idahoans are encouraged to once again give their full support to the small businesses – the local gems – that make Idaho a special place to live and grow.

Click here for Support Local Gems information, outreach materials, digital assets and more.

