Innovative Tech Trade Mission to JapanApr21

Join us for the Idaho Commerce Innovative Tech Trade Mission to Japan, April 21-24, 2026

Export Your Breakthroughs to the Heart of Asia

Join an Idaho Commerce trade mission to Japan and expand your company’s reach into the Asian market. This is an opportunity to connect with key players, forge partnerships and explore new global revenue streams. Japan is a strategic location with a strong demand for innovative U.S. firms.

Seeking Idaho high-tech companies with:

Exceptional Innovation

Market Readiness

Demonstrated Success in the U.S. Market

Dedication to long-term international market development

To be considered, please apply by February 9, 2026.

Questions? Contact Tracy Day tracy.day@commerce.idaho.gov