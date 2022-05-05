Young Girls of South Central LA to be Celebrated Alongside Female Community Change Leaders at 17th Annual APCH Awards
Annual GirlPower! Awards celebrates the members of APCH and the women leaders who inspire them, while raising critical funds to support the organization.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT:
A Place Called Home (APCH), a nonprofit youth and community center providing a safe, nurturing environment for South Central youth and their families, will celebrate 29 years of service during its Annual GirlPower! Awards, which celebrates the organization’s young female members and the women leaders who inspire them, while raising critical funds to support its programs and community services.
This year's luncheon celebration, expected to draw over 200 attendees, will amplify and spotlight historically marginalized voices, as well feature performances from the APCH youth dance company and youth band, and heartfelt testimonials from members impacted by APCH’s work. Young members of APCH’s GirlPower program will culminate their cohort’s intensive work through a special performance art piece. A pre-luncheon boutique where attendees can shop for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, while raising funds for APCH, will feature local artisans and small businesses.
WHO:
Rachel Brown of ABC7 Eyewitness News will serve as Emcee
As the first woman and Latina to run the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, Maria Salinas, President and CEO, will be honored with the 2022 Women Leading the Way Award.
Former Producer of KIIS-FM Morning Show with Ryan Seacrest, Entrepreneur and Author, Patty Rodriguez, will present Linda Garcia, Financial Educator, Influencer and Founder of In Luz We Trust, with the 2022 Equity Empowerment award.
Diana Pinto, Executive Director of South Central LAMP (Los Angeles Ministry Project), will accept the 2022 Community Leadership and Service award in honor of her decades of dedication to the South Central Los Angeles community.
APCH youth members and alumni will be featured speakers, perform in the APCH Band and Dance Company and culminate as part of the 2022 GirlPower cohort.
WHEN: Friday, May 6, 2022
10am - Registration and boutique open
11am - Red Carpet Opens - Media Coverage Welcome
12pm - luncheon reception/awards program - B-Roll Opportunities Available
1:45pm - Event Concludes
WHERE: Skirball Cultural Center - Ahmanson Hall - 2701 North Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90049
About A Place Called Home
A Place Called Home (APCH) provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education, and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. Since its founding in 1993, APCH has directly served more than 20,000 youth members through its core school day, after school and summer programming, and over 150,000 local residents through family and supportive services including food, clothing, and holiday toy distributions, counseling, voter education, and community organizing. For more information, visit apch.org.
