Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) Appoints Adrian Whipple as Chief Financial Officer

Senior Financial Executive Added to Continue Growth Trajectory

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) announced today that Adrian Whipple has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Whipple will be responsible for accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, tax, business operations and M&A analysis.

Mr. Whipple is a driven and highly insightful senior financial executive with international and multi-industry experience, specializing in strategic planning, reporting and documentation, financial management, due diligence, and operations management. He emphasizes accuracy and efficiency in fostering peak operations in the pursuit of short- and long-term value creation. Adrian has proven success in empowering robust financial functions to facilitate growth, profitability, and market competitiveness.

Adrian said, “It is truly an honor to join ABS at such an exciting time. There is an incredible amount of opportunity and potential for both organic and strategic growth and I look forward to collaborating with Joe and the team in the months and years ahead.”

ABS CEO, Joe Coffey, stated, “I am absolutely thrilled to have Adrian join the ABS team, heading up our finance and operations functions. In working with Adrian over the past few months, he has already positioned ABS to be increasingly profitable and efficient as we continue our growth trajectory. His leadership, experience, and skills will be critical to ensuring ABS achieve our objectives.”

About ABS

ABS’ Mission is to advance human health and product safety by providing integrated technology and services to our customers. We serve toxicology, pain management, drug rehabilitation, criminal justice, forensic, environmental, cannabis, and other mature and emerging markets. ABS offers unbiased, OEM-neutral solutions that enable innovation while delivering world-class technical service. We also support our clients and markets with a state-of-the-art reference laboratory. ABS is a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company.