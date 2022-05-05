RAN Market is Confirmed to be Looking Up, According to Mobile Experts
Supply chain shortages are impacting everyone—Mobile Experts just detailed where they hit the hardestCAMPBELL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the first quarter for 2022, Mobile Experts has reconciled the financial reports from major RAN vendors with the actual shipment of radio equipment. The results: the analyst firm has an accurate view of actual revenue breakdown in the Radio Access Network market.
This new update offers a high-level view of the shift in spending from macro base stations to small cells, mm-wave, and software. This RAN revenue tracking service evolves to provide an assessment of the changeover from hardware-based RAN products to software-based RAN revenue. Market shares of key OEMs are shown and continue to be tracked each quarter.
Despite a very positive overall outlook, supply chain shortages are taking a toll on the market, according to the latest Mobile Experts market share update. Which companies are finding the shortages more of a challenge than others are laid out in the report.
“Virtual RAN deployment is now a significant share of the total market,” commented Chief Analyst at Mobile Experts, Joe Madden. “5G Market demand is strong, ORAN is rolling along, and competition is healthy in the market. Private wireless will fill in where major 5G public networks begin to decline, and new revenue will offset the natural decline of revenue as big 5G deployments are completed.”
One result of the detailed Mobile Experts model: Close examination of base station shipments and revenue in China implies that during 2021, China’s state-owned operators subsidized domestic network vendors in the form of high prices for FDD base stations. Normally, Chinese RAN pricing is lower than Western pricing, but during 2021 this situation was reversed with higher pricing in China despite much lower capacity.
About Mobile Experts Inc.:
Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications focus on RAN Revenue & CAPEX, vRAN, Private Enterprise, Satellite and Mobile, Macro Base Stations, Cellular V2X, Private LTE, ORAN, Fixed Mobile Convergence, and more.
