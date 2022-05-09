Syntrio Releases New Workplace Harassment Prevention eLearning Offerings
Jonathan Gonzalez, Senior Legal Counsel, Syntrio
Innovative new courses address compliance needs across states and industries
Equal employment opportunity issues remain the greatest employment law risk to organizations today, and workplace harassment remains a significant EEO issue.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place announced the release of new workplace harassment elearning offerings for multiple states, industries and government organizations.
Syntrio’s employment law library is designed to meet mandatory training requirements, official recommendations from state and local governments, industry-specific requirements, and the now-ubiquitous harassment training needs and goals of all companies in the United States and abroad. Working in conjunction with Syntrio’s wide array of other employment law- and compliance-focused education products and communication tools, its harassment products not only exceed the requirements of the laws, but they also set the industry standard.
Syntrio’s elearning and communications offerings have incorporated guidance from agencies charged with enforcing the equal employment opportunity laws (such as the EEOC), and other federal and state regulations. Syntrio’s EEO curriculum also includes (but is not limited to) courses for a broad range of topics from discrimination and retaliation to diversity, equity and inclusion, workplace civility and respect. The library also includes courses aimed at empowering employees and managers to speak up about concerns and listen up when a complaint is received.
Industry versions are now available for General Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Hospitality, Retail, Municipal Government and College/University organizations. The announcement also features a new Syntrio FlexCourse offering and builds upon hundreds of assets for micro and foundational learning.
Syntrio’s 2022 course updates reinforce an affirmative workplace culture around respectful conduct and address changing laws and regulations, including state training requirements and case law. Options are available to suit a wide variety of needs and versions are available for languages (English, Latin American Spanish), state and manager/non-manager requirements and industry configurations.
“Equal employment opportunity issues remain the greatest employment law risk to organizations today, and workplace harassment remains a significant EEO issue,” said Jonathan Gonzalez, Senior Legal Counsel, Syntrio. “The best way to strengthen organizational culture and protect the organization from costly charges and reputational damage is to train all managers and employees with engaging, legally-compliant training that uses behavior-modeling techniques with an emphasis on following company policies.”
Several states have enacted legal requirements for workplace harassment prevention training. Syntrio’s 50-state compliance course enables organizations to meet all state and federal requirements for training, and is available in multiple formats including, online, mobile-enabled and instructor-led.
The series is built on the theme of creating “a respectful workplace” and is affirmative and constructive in tone. It features contemporary scenarios to engage learners and create compelling learning opportunities. Courses address recent legal and regulatory requirements and changes regarding gender identity and sexual orientation, and all other changes to harassment laws. Scenarios have also been refreshed to reflect the current work environment (including remote work), and the overall feel of the courseware has been modernized and prepared for the near future.
Training options are available to suit a wide variety of needs. Syntrio’s employment law library includes instruction related to bystander awareness, harassment prevention (including civility and respect, conflict resolution, and diversity, equity and inclusion) and workplace relationships.
“In recent years, with the growth of awareness around diversity, inclusion and harassment issues, we wanted to find ways to further educate our employees on these topics,” said Chris Porrazzo, Senior HR and Risk Specialist, Swarovski Optik North America. “Thanks to the extensive selection and quality of Syntrio’s courses, we know that we will have the training curriculum needed to continue to make Swarovski Optik North America the best place to work for our employees.”
Syntrio FlexCourse includes a modular structure that permits you to tailor a course to your specific needs, while eliminating the time and expense of a custom course. FlexCourse is highly configurable and you can leverage dozens of Syntrio learning modules to engage employees and encourage continuous growth and feedback. It’s a flexible and efficient path to strengthen your culture, improve compliance and drive performance.
“Our training and communication programs demonstrate to employees that they are valued,” said Thomas O’Keefe, President and CEO, Syntrio. “Increasing employee engagement, competencies and collaboration supports your organizational commitment to people and improves productivity.”
Visit syntrio.com for more information, including Employment Law and Harassment essential guides and other valuable industry resources.
