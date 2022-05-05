MyTrucker Pro Partners with Bestpass Inc

Offering members access to trusted toll management solutions

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyTrucker Pro and Bestpass Inc. announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will bring discounted and simplified toll solutions to MyTrucker Pro members. Bestpass provides a comprehensive payment platform with a focus on nationwide toll management for commercial fleets of all shapes and sizes. They are a trusted name in toll management ensuring data accuracy, consolidating payments, delivering invaluable industry expertise, and saving users time and money.

The agreement unifies services for the transportation industry in one place. MyTrucker Pro is a platform dedicated to connecting tools, services, resources and people for the transportation industry and Bestpass provides a simple toll service that integrates tolls within the USA and Canada.

“Our philosophy at MyTrucker Pro is to simplify. This partnership with Bestpass is one that squarely fits with that simplicity principle – a single place to manage your tolls,” said Andy Coy, CEO and founder of MyTrucker Pro. “Offering this toll solution to our members is one of the ways we are building a single place for the transportation industry and continuing to provide ways for our members to improve their businesses.”

Members of the MyTrucker Pro platform will now be able to sign up for significant discounts with this toll solution from Bestpass Inc. This partnership is designed to meet the needs of self-employed truck drivers and smaller owner operator fleets, but Bestpass can accommodate a fleet of any size.

“We are pleased to offer this program with our partners to provide customers with industry-leading toll management technology and services,” said Ken Borowski, Bestpass Director of Channel Partnerships. “Working together we can offer toll savings to small fleets and owner-operators in a streamlined way, while also providing a new revenue stream to our partners.”

The culture of MyTrucker Pro is to connect the industry in a single place and to bring value added partnerships to our members. Simplification of the vast industry is our goal, we provide a site to connect with other like-minded professional, find information, link with services and providers, sell products and get advice. Our Business Advantage partnerships, such as this one with Bestpass Inc., bring our members access to much needed industry specific trusted providers, allowing for increased business savings and driving a competitive edge for the future.

About MyTrucker Pro

MyTrucker Pro is a platform dedicated to transportation professionals, enabling industry tools and connection around the globe in single web presence. In addition, with our Business Advantage Partners, our members save money through partnership programs. Visit us at www.mytruckerpro.com